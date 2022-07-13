﻿

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are now fashion investors

The A-List couple have partnered with Perfect Moment

Today luxury fashion and sportswear brand Perfect Moment announced that Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas with them as investors. 

This is the first time the couple have entered into a business partnership together within the fashion industry. The power couple will play a substantial role in the brand as it  expands its global footprint to enter new markets in Asia and the Middle East, and continues to grow in  their biggest markets including the United Kingdom and United States. Having  worn the brand for years, the Jonas’ are loyal fans of the Perfect Moment label. 

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra model for Perfect Moment

Perfect Moment, best known for its colourful and fashion-forward ski and surfwear, is regularly worn by  high profile celebrities, VIPs and influencers. “I can’t think of a more  fun, diverse, business savvy couple to help us grow the brand to the next level.” Perfect Moment’s Co-Founder and Creative Director Jane Gottschalk explained “They are admired  globally not only for their talent, but for their passion for life and impeccable taste. This combination  resonates with audiences everywhere, and perfectly represents the values that Perfect Moment is  known for.”  

“I am proud to be a strategic investor and advisor to such a bold and  trendsetting company. We’re looking forward to a bright future.” Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared in a joint-statement. Her husband Nick Jonas added, “Perfect Moment hits the mark on how style and performance go hand-in-hand. This  is my first choice and in our role, we feel other ski and surf enthusiasts worldwide will appreciate the fashion and function of this brand.” 

Perfect Moment was founded in Chamonix, France, in 1979 by Thierry Donard a French racer turned  filmmaker. In 2010, the headquarters were brought over to Hong Kong and then London after Jane and  Max Gottschalk took over ownership of the brand. Over the years, the brand has combined fashion with function in the worlds of ski and surf.

