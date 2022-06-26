Priyanka Chopra displays array of swimwear for island vacation with Nick Jonas The Jonases are taking some time off

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are taking some time to enjoy the summer weather and unwind from their hectic schedules by taking a vacation.

The parents-of-one revealed that they spent a magical time together on Turks and Caicos Islands over the past few days, enjoying the sun, sand, and water.

The Bollywood star even brought a few incredible pieces of swimwear with her, showing them off in the photographs she shared.

The highlights included a gold metallic one-piece, in which she floated along on the water, a yellow swimsuit, and a black halter swimsuit that bared quite a bit of skin.

Nick posed alongside her for several of the photographs, including a romantic sun-kissed one where she gave him a kiss, and one in which he wrapped his arms around his wife.

Priyanka simply captioned her set with a slew of emojis and dubbed herself an "island girl" with a hashtag, and her fans and friends quickly inundated her with heart and flame emojis aplenty.

Priyanka and Nick took an island vacation

"You're so cute," one wrote, with another calling them: "Love birds," and a third writing: "Aww you look so refreshed, I'm so happy you enjoyed your time."

Not only are the two settling into becoming parents to their baby daughter Malti Marie, who came home recently, but the Quantico actress is also coming off of a big launch.

Last week, Priyanka was thrilled to announce the official release of Sona Home, the expansion of her venture into home goods, alongside partner and friend Maneesh Goyal.

She spoke of the importance of community and how her culture and upbringing influenced the collection, reflecting on her experience as an immigrant moving to the United States and building a home.

The actress just launched her own brand of home goods

"The thing about India is family, community, culture…and that's what the ethos of Sona Home is to me, is bringing people together," she said.

To her message, she also added: "From our table to yours, we hope that you experience our same love for hosting, community, family, and culture in your home."

