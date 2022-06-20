Priyanka Chopra melts hearts with rare photo of baby Malti and husband Nick Jonas The Hollywood star took to social media

Priyanka Chopra had her fans' hearts melting after she shared a brand new photo of her baby girl Malti Marie in a special post on Sunday.

The star took to Instagram with a gorgeous photo of husband Nick Jonas' legs alongside baby Malti's legs in an adorable Father's Day tribute.

Captioning the adorable image, the mother-of-one penned: "Happy 1st Father’s Day my love. To watch you with our little girl is my greatest joy..what an amazing day to come back home… I love you.. here’s to many more," with a red love heart emoji.

The father-daughter duo donned sweet matching white trainers in the photo, dad Nick had "MM's" on his left shoe and "Dad," on his right shoe whilst baby Malti had M's on the back of her pair.

Nick and Malti's matching trainers are so sweet

Fans went wild for the adorable snap. One fan penned: "Just beautiful...The matching shoes are PERFECT." A second added: "This picture made my day."

A third wrote: "So precious, and those shoes." A fourth replied: "So adorable." A fifth said: "Awwwwwww," with ten red love heart emojis.

Priyanka and Nick welcomed Malti in January via surrogate this year, but sadly their bundle of joy had to stay in a special NCUI unit until the pair finally welcomed her home in May.

Priyanka shared Malti's first photograph on Mother's Day

On Mother's Day, Priyanka shared the first photo of Malti with a heartfelt message about her arrival.

Captioning a sweet snap of the family-of-three, Priyanka penned: "On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced."

"After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is."

Priyanka announced baby Malti's arrival on Instagram

She continued: "We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way."

"Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you."

