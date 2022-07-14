The 6 best places to buy vintage jewellery online

Nothing adds a certain ‘patina’ to an outfit like a stunning set of vintage baubles, if you pardon the pun. Like purchasing a vintage tweed skirt from Chanel or a Dior Bar jacket, when you buy vintage jewellery you are not only minding the eco-credentials of your wardrobe by investing in circular fashion, but you are making the clever decision to purchase something timeless.

When it comes to vintage jewellery you’ve probably thought it is only available in auction houses or at vintage fairs. But that is where you're wrong. Plenty of online stores now cater to our deepest vintage desires. Here are some of the most swoon-worthy places to shop your vintage jewellery pieces:

Vintage jewellery adds instant character to an outfit

John Lewis

Surprisingly John Lewis is a treasure trove for all things vintage. The iconic British department store stocks a range of vintage jewellery, both in store and online with an incredible variety of brooches and costume jewellery. They also have a range of high-end designer as well as affordable costume jewellery pieces.

Clip-On Drop Earrings, Dated Circa 1980s, £55.00, John Lewis

Susan Caplan

Susan Caplan has become the byword for vintage jewellery. Herr collections have been seen in the world's finest stores, including The Metropolitan Museum of Art Shop, New York and The Victoria and Albert Museum Shop. With 40 years of experience in the vintage jewellery profession ahe has become the leading curator in the world. Luckily for us she has an online website which boasts an array of vintage gems and jewellery in all price brackets.

1965 Vintage Grosse Knot Brooch, £325.00, Susan Caplan

Mappin & Webb

With over 240 years of tradition and historical significance in the world of silver and fine jewellery Mappin & Webb are a true British treasure. Renowned for combining timeless craftsmanship with superior quality and contemporary design, they boast a proud assortment of vintage designer jewellery on their site which has been curated by the aforementioned Susan Caplan.

Vintage Gold Plated Logo Givenchy Necklace, £950, Mappin & Webb

1st Dibs

1st Dibs is a one-of-a-kind online marketplace that connects vintage jewellery lovers to an extraordinary arre of vintage pieces. They feature listings from a worldwide network of trusted sellers, each of whom has been thoroughly vetted by their in-house experts. Their platform allows shoppers to buy directly, negotiate a price or bid on items at auction and enables them to interact with sellers throughout all stages of the transaction.

Chanel Cuff Bracelet in Multicolored Resin, £684.19, 1st Dibs

Etsy

Etsy is a global online marketplace, where people come together to make, sell, buy and collect unique items. We’re also a community pushing for positive change for small businesses, people, and the planet. Here are some of the ways we’re making a positive impact, together.

Cluster faux pearl beaded earrings, £6.00, Etsy

Vestiaire Collective

Vestiaire Collective is the leading online marketplace to buy and sell authenticated pre-owned luxury fashion, but did you know they also feature jewellery on the site? Discover their selection of luxury and premium items at up to 70% off retail price. Thousands of carefully curated products are added daily by their style team and their team of in-house experts are dedicated to controlling and authenticating all items once sold.

Christian Dior Vintage 1980s White Oval, £289.00, Vestiaire Collective

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.