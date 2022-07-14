Clear heels: how to wear this summer's hottest shoe trend

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The cultural impact of Cinderella continues to resonate here at the Hello! Fashion office – although forget the handsome prince, we're far more interested in our heroine's iconic glass slippers. Although now that we think about it, perhaps glass slippers are tempting a health hazard judging by what happens when we take to the dancefloor. Enter: clear heels.

This summer, one of the major footwear trends are heels crafted from transparent material, usually perspex, creating a sensual and oh-so-modern see-through effect.

The beauty of clear heels lies in the fact that they are infinitely versatile.

Opting for a style that is almost entirely see-through means that the eye is drawn away from the feet and instead towards to a statement piece, or if you'd prefer to make your clear heels the focus of your outfit, there are some exquisite designs with shimmery embellishments so you can make a proper feature out of your footwear.

Sounds great, right? Although definitely don't get caught short without a decent pedicure if you're taking this transparent trend for a spin.

Hello! Fashion reveals how to style clear heels this summer:

Style clear heels with… split seam trousers

One way of styling clear heels that we are head over heels for is with split seam trousers. We love the inversion of the triangle shape and the balance between the split seam and the point of the shoe. Plus, it goes without saying that heels by Malone Souliers (which astoundingly only launched in 2014) hit differently. These transparent silver heels pair perfectly with baby blue suit trousers by The Attico.

Malone Souliers Iona clear-detail mules, £554, Farfetch

Style clear heels with… a crisp white suit

Here lies some serious going-out outfit inspo. A crisp white single-breasted blazer and marginally cropped straight-leg trousers are a match made in heaven with clear embellished mules. We also love the fact that the sparkly diamond collar nods to the round detailing on the front of the shoe.

Amina Muaddi Begum slingback pumps, £2,027, Farfetch

Style clear heels with… loungewear

Wearing a loungewear all-in-one piece outside of the house might feel like a regression back into the *lockdown* period, but this cream fitted jumpsuit with midi cut-outs is actually unexpectedly stylish, especially when paired with barely-there buckled clear heels.

Christian Louboutin Just Nothing 85 PVC sandals, £530, MyTheresa

Style clear heels with… a neutral midi skirt

Turns out, fringes aren't exclusively reserved for five-year-olds and Claudia Winkleman. Rather, this cream A-line midi skirt with choppy fringe hem detailing is getting in on the action too. A skirt in a neutral shade alongside a dash of textural drama pairs excellently with clear pointed slingbacks with a diamanté bow.

Amina Muaddi Rosie pointed-toe pumps, £1,913, Farfetch

