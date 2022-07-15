Bella Hadid's airport style is seriously extra

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

There's absolutely zero stopping Bella Hadid. Hot on the heels of her appearance in Balenciaga's star-studded Paris runway show last week, the 25-year-old has literally just come through with another incredible style moment.

MORE: Bella Hadid made me want to buy cropped leggings

Because of the nature of her work, travelling is a huge part of Bella's life. In a post shared on Instagram with her 53.5M followers, the supermodel shared a series of photos taken as she took a private jet from Europe to New York.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Antonia Thomas on the cover of HFM's July Issue

Sharing an insight into her travel wardrobe, Bella wore an outfit which naturally nodded to her characteristic fondness for nostalgia dressing, but had a certain unexpected feminine edge – a fitted silhouette is seldom on the model's agenda.

Bella wore a simple black rounded cami and a dark blue denim knee-length skirt with appliqué pockets and animal print ruffle hem detailing.

READ: Bella Hadid goes full-on cottagecore in vintage pink gingham

She styled her pieces with a loose-fitting long-sleeved red shirt and a black leather shoulder bag with a chunky gold chain.

As any fashion fan will be more than aware, the devil is in the detail – and Bella's accessories did not disappoint. She completed her look by re-wearing the same gold heart motif drop earrings that she recently sported in Biarritz while on holiday with her art director boyfriend Marc Kalman.

The pair, who have been dating since July 2020, headed to the elegant French seaside town to steal a brief few days of respite after the flurry of Paris Haute Couture Week. In Biarritz, Bella wore the same statement pendant earrings to accompany a black bandeau and cropped leggings which evoked Sandy's bad-girl style transformation during the final scene of Grease.

RELATED: Bella Hadid embraces Regencycore in a white splatter design corset

But for her flight the model ditched the capri leggings in favour of long black socks and shiny block heels – do we sense a new transitional season trend just in time for Autumn? She topped off her look with mirrored sunglasses and a gold typography pendant necklace.

Shop the earrings below to recreate Bella Hadid's travel accessory style moment:

Soru Jewellery Sicilian heart earrings, £155, Fenwick

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.