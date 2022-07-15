Charlotte Casiraghi on what Chanel pieces she wears everyday “Virginie has known me since I was a child.”

Longtime Chanel girl, and Monagesque royal Charlotte Casiraghi is the face of the French Maison’s Fall-Winter 2022/23 pre-collection campaign. Princess Grace Kelly's granddaughter, who is part of Monaco's glamorous royal family has a long history with the label. The equestrian was shot by French photographer , filmmaker and visual artist who goes by ‘Smith.’ Charlotte's mother, Princess Caroline, was longtime friends with the late Karl Lagerfeld, Chanel's former creative director.

Chanel explains that the campaign photos - which have a dreamlike ethereal quality to them - are, “More than just a simple collaboration, it was a veritable encounter that took place between the artist and the Chanel ambassador. Their complicity brings to life a series of photos and a short film that teeter between dream and reality,” the brand explained in a statement on their website.

In 2020 Charlotte was announced as the brand's ambassador

“Virginie has known me since I was a child. It's a natural complicity that doesn’t need explanation,” explains Charlotte Casiraghi about the partnership. The longtime Chanel collaborator also revealed what she will be wearing on the regular from the latest collection, which boasts trouser suits in acidic-hued tweed and black velvet, as weill as fluid ensembles in printed silk crêpe and our personal favourite… the quilted-effect denim which Charlotte also rocked at the brands' latest Cruise show.

“When I discovered the collection, I found the things I like to wear every day and what I really feel comfortable in," she continues. “There are a lot of jeans, shirts, fabrics with a certain depth like velvet... It's important to be able to choose, to express something different depending on the moment.”

In the short film that accompanies the campaign shoot, the song Phantom by Sir Alice accompanies a romantic stroll through a landscape shrouded in mystery and an apartment and a pier by the sea. Slow movements, gazes straight at the camera from Charlotte, and suspended pauses highlight the key pieces of the collection.

"Charlotte embodies the Chanel allure in a very authentic and natural way, all while remaining true to her own world," says creative director Virginie Viard, who drew inspiration from her attitude and eclectic personality for this collection. Luckily for us we won’t have to wait long to get our hands on Charlotte’s Chanel wardrobe, the Fall-Winter 2022/23 pre-collection will be available in boutiques from July 19.