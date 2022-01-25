Monaco's Charlotte Casiraghi rides a horse on Chanel runway at Paris Fashion Week Grace Kelly's granddaughter is an equestrian and model

Grace Kelly's granddaughter, Charlotte Casiraghi of Monaco, made quite the entrance as she rode a horse on the Chanel runway at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

Chanel's Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 Show opened with the equestrian, 35, wearing a black tweed jacket as she trotted down the catwalk on her horse.

Charlotte, who is the daughter of Princess Caroline of Hanover and the late Stefano Casiraghi, is a Chanel ambassador.

The model and writer sported dramatic winged eyeliner and a riding helmet as she wowed A-listers on the front row.

US Vogue editor Anna Wintour, rapper Pharrell Williams and actress Margot Robbie were among the guests at the show at the Grand Palais Éphémère.

Charlotte is Chanel's latest ambassador

Charlotte was born at the Princess Grace Hospital Centre in Monaco on 3 August 1986. She has two brothers, Andrea and Pierre, as well as a half-sister, Princess Alexandra of Hanover.

She has a son, Raphaël, from her previous relationship with comedian and actor, Gad Elmaleh. In 2019, Charlotte married film producer, Dimitri Rassam, and the couple share a son named Balthazar.

While she is 11th in line to the Monegasque throne, Charlotte is a private citizen but occasionally attends official events, including Monaco's National Day.

Charlotte began competing in equestrian sports as a teenager

Some royals are no stranger to the runway and as well as sitting in the coveted front-row, some have even showed off their modelling prowess.

Prince William and Prince Harry's cousin, Lady Amelia Windsor, turned heads at the Dior show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday. The 26-year-old made her catwalk debut for Dolce & Gabbana in 2017.

Prince Nikolai of Denmark, 22, also appeared on the runway as Danish outerwear brand, Rains, made its debut at Paris Men's Fashion Week.

