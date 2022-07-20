Alexa Chung's lavender eyeshadow is all we want to wear this summer The model sported pastel lids we can't get enough of

Summer makeup is best served light and fresh, and model and designer Alexa Chung is the current source of our beauty look inspiration. Only recently, the 38-year-old wowed us by putting a stylish spin on the classic Hawaiian shirt while on holiday in Puglia, but it is her latest eye makeup moment that has caught our attention.

In a post shared on Instagram with her 5.4M followers, Alexa shared a selfie of her looking down and showing off her makeup in all its lavender glory. With the help of expert makeup artist Ciara O'Shea, Alexa sported a full wash of powdery grey purple eyeshadow on her eyelids.

Lavender is not necessarily a typical summer eyeshadow hue – during the warmer months many of us tend to favour golds and bronzes to tie in with the sun's rays – but here at the Hello! Fashion offices, we are very much into Alexa's inspired choice.

Loosely reminiscent of the 1960s, the model's eye makeup moment was finished off with lashings of mascara and a relaxed feathered brow. She also sported a creamy apricot blush and a rosy pink lip.

This isn't the first time she's gone for a pastel makeup look. Back in May, her MUA shared a video of her sporting powder blue lids for a Vogue photoshoot.

Alexa wore her hair in her signature unfussy bob style, courtesy of esteemed hair stylist George Northwood, known for his casual aesthetic.

"What I love about the bob is that there is a style for everyone," George told Vogue last year. "The same bob won't suit everyone, but there is a length and style for all face shapes. And it's great because it can be anything – shaggy; Vidal Sassoon-esque; architectural; or '90s grunge – you name it."

Alexa paired her lavender eye with a structured leopard print blazer with strong shoulder pads layered over a simple off-white top, and accessorised with a necklace that just screamed summer. She wore a surfer-style cream beaded necklace adorned with gold shell detailing.

