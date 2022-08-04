Zendaya looks unreal in head-to-toe Valentino pink for latest campaign The actress isn't afraid of a bold Barbiecore hue

Is there anything that Hollywood star Zendaya can't do? Aside from being an award-winning actress between the hours of nine and five, it's safe to say that the 25-year-old can now officially tick 'Rock a head-to-toe hot pink Valentino outfit' off her to-do list – again.

In a post shared on Instagram with her 150m followers, Zendaya unveiled her latest fashion campaign with legendary luxury Italian fashion house Valentino in which she stars alongside F1 driver Lewis Hamilton.

From the brand's "Pink PP" fall 2022 collection, Zendaya wore two fuchsia pink outfits that we simply haven't been able to stop thinking about.

One ensemble consisted of an oversized blazer layered over a sheer cami, sleek tailored trousers, a quilted shoulder bag featuring silver studs and dramatic embellished tassel-style earrings – which paired beautifully alongside her lengthy mane of rich corkscrew curls.

The actress' return to maison Valentino to showcase next season's collection is far from unexpected – Zendaya fronted its spring 2022 "Rendez-Vous" series back in February earlier this year and has been pictured on the red carpet wearing pieces by the fashion house on numerous occasions.

This year has been all about hot pink for Valentino, an intensely vibrant hue which has now become entrenched as part of the brand's identity. Most memorably, fellow actresses Florence Pugh and Anne Hathaway both attended the house's couture show in Rome last month wearing dresses also coloured in Valentino's signature Barbiecore shade.

The other outfit worn by Zendaya – which would most definitely guarantee that she stands out from the crowd – featured a short-sleeved mini dress with full-length gloves, matching tights and shiny mega-chunky platform boots.

"He's been wonderful to share creative space with," Zendaya told InStyle of Valentino's creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli back in 2021. "He's always like, 'I want you to be who you are. What makes you feel good and confident? I want you to do that.' I appreciate that because it is Valentino, after all. It's not a small deal."

"The idea of Pink as a barrier breaker was born long ago," said Pierpaolo, explaining his reasoning behind the colour choice.

"With my work I must be able to tell and share my values through one single picture and I wanted to apply the same paradigm to one colour. As a consequence, it was almost natural to me to look (and find) something that could embrace the need for expression and representation of a new and liberated humanity. I chose Zendaya and Lewis for the Pink PP for the same reason I created this colour, beautiful souls that use their voice and talent to unify, integrate, build."

