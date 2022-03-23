Zendaya's EXACT luxe lip gloss is just $12 in the one-day Macy's flash sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Euphoria star Zendaya is one to watch, whether it's for her chic fashion or her gorgeous makeup looks.

And fans of the Spider-Man: No Way Home actress will definitely be euphoric over this news - Zendaya's EXACT Lancôme lip gloss shade is just $12 in the one day Macy's BEAUTY FLASH SALE, where you'll find selected beauty favorites for 40-50% off.

On Wednesday, March 23 only you can shop Lancôme Juicy Tubes Original Lip Gloss in Zendaya’s color, Raspberry Cool, at the reduced price as one of the tempting Macy's Deals of the Day.

Zendaya rocked Lancôme Juicy Tubes Lip Gloss in Raspberry Cool at the Oscars

The trendsetting star wore Raspberry Cool to the 2021 Oscars, lining her lips with Lancôme Le Crayon lip pencil in Nude ($26), which isn't on sale but is definitely worth adding to basket so you can complete the look.

ZENDAYA'S GLOSS: Lancôme Juicy Tubes Original Lip Gloss in Raspberry Cool, was $20 now $12, Macy’s

ZENDAYA'S LIP PENCIL: Lancôme Le Crayon lip pencil in Nude, $26, Macy’s

In a look perfect for spring, the star rocked the lip gloss to complement her bright yellow Valentino gown.

"The makeup look was very boho chic with clean, fresh skin and a natural look," Zendaya’s makeup artist Sheika Daley - whose clients also include Beyoncé and Jodie Turner-Smith - revealed at the time. "The dress color was so bold we wanted to keep the makeup neutral with a lot of flesh tones."

And if Zendaya’s Lancôme Juicy Tubes shade isn’t your favorite, don't worry - there are a whopping 14 shades to choose from.

