Zendaya shows off injury after cooking accident leaves her with stitches The Euphoria star has made Emmy history

Fresh from her history-making Emmy nominations, Zendaya found herself in the emergency room after suffering a nasty accident in the kitchen.

The 25-year-old took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to reveal that she had cut her left index finger as she showed off her bandaged and bloodied wound alongside the caption: "See now... this is why I don't cook."

It appears the cut was so deep that Zendaya needed stitches as she posted another photo of what appeared to be a medical professional stitching her finger in a doctor's office.

Thankfully the injury wasn't serious and Zendaya was soon back home and smiling as she updated her fans by sharing a photo of her giggling while pointing her finger in the air.

"Baby's first stitches lol back to never cooking again," she jokingly captioned the image.

Zendaya showed off her injured finger

Zendaya's accident was certainly not enough to dampen her mood this week. The Spider-Man: No Way Home actress picked up four Emmy nominations and has become the youngest performer to ever receive double nominations for lead acting honors; as well as being the youngest woman ever to receive a producing nomination.

Zendaya needed stitches in her left index finger

Sharing her delight when the news was announced, Zendaya posted on Instagram: "Making [Euphoria] with this cast and crew of the most incredibly talented people that I get the privilege of learning from every day has been a highlight of my life.

"I'm so proud to work beside you and CONGRATULATIONS! I don't have the words to express the love and gratitude I feel right now, all I can do is say thank you with all my heart! Thanks to everyone who connected with our show, it is an honor to share it with you.

Zendaya has been nominated for four Emmys

"Thank you @samlev00 for everything you do, this show is what it is because of your heart, and thank you to @labrinth @marcellrev @hbo @a24 for being the best creative collaborators. Lastly thank you to the @televisionacademy for this incredible acknowledgment. We out here Emmy nominated again y'all!!!"

