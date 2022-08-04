6 style rules for wearing a mini skirt: inspired by Elsa Hosk and Emily Ratajkowski

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The mini skirt has come a long way since it was first popularised on the streets of London in the Swinging Sixties, and yet, it feels as though the It-girls of the day knew perfectly how to style this potentially tricky piece.

Bare legs, go-go boots, lashings of mascara and a bouffant 'do were all the rage back then, but if you're looking to take the mini for a spin in 2022, it's worth seeking inspiration from some of our favourite modern day fashion icons.

What should you wear under a mini skirt?

To ensure that a major wardrobe malfunction remains firmly off the agenda, suitable undergarments are a must. Skip wearing anything too skimpy when you're rocking a mini – opt for something pretty and yet dignified, just in case a gust of wind does saunter past, catching you off-guard.

If you'd prefer to not tempt fate, there's something unmistakably sexy about wearing sheer black tights under a mini skirt – though be warned, don't bother counting on them for extra warmth during the winter. Otherwise, there are some beautiful, patterned designs out there currently – monogrammed Gucci or polka dots by Falke are both equally stylish shouts.

Hello! Fashion shares our six style rules for wearing a mini skirt – as inspired by models Elsa Hosk and Emily Ratajkowski:

A mini is for life, not just for summer

It ought to go without saying that a mini can be super stylish all year round – but it has to be said, Elsa Hosk's beachside bathing suit co-ord is a really strong look. Wear a relaxed-fit white number with a matching bandeau bikini top to recreate the model's outfit.

Acne Studios layered cotton-jersey mini skirt, £530, Net-A-Porter

Experiment with volume

The Swedish model is no stranger to volume experimentation – we love how the width of the puffy sleeves balances against the slightly rounded hips of the structured skirt.

Crepe Couture skirt, £950, Valentino

Elvis as inspiration

Elsa's look here is giving the King of Rock 'n' Roll, and we're totally here for it – all the way down to the leather jacket and white-socks-black-shoes combo. Pairing heeled platforms with a side-slit mini is an excellent way of giving the illusion of a slightly longer leg.

Margot skirt, £98, Reformation

Break away from the mould

Some feel that with the proportion of flesh on show that a mini skirt requires, one should avoid plunging necklines to retain a sense of balance. Clearly Emily Ratajkowski isn't fazed by this rule – and as such, neither are we.

Ted Baker Ariyel mini skirt, £150, Selfridges

Dare to dopamine dress

When the opportunity to embrace a colourful co-ord arises, you take it – and Emily's moment in mustard is the photographic evidence to prove it.

Italian structured satin mini skirt, £99, Karen Millen

Go hell for leather

'No runway? No problem,' seems to be an accurate description of the vibe exuded by Emily here. We adore the double snake print, and the model is a case in point that a cowboy boot is always a solid choice.

Alice + Olivia Elana snake-effect leather mini skirt, £564, The Outnet

