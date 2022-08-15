Elsa Hosk is launching her own clothing brand

Elsa Hosk has revealed on Instagram that she will be launching her vey own brand, which will be called 'Helsa' and launching in September 2022.

The 33 year old Swedish supermodel shared the news on instagram, and it seems like the signature style that we have come to know and love from the Scandi tastemaker will soon be available to buy directly from the woman herself. The model shared her enthusiasm for the new project with her followers on the platform saying in a post, "Emotional and excited to finally invite you to Helsa, my brand. For the inspiration behind it and updates leading up to launch, follow @helsastudio. With love, Elsa."

The name for the brand was inspired by her own very recognisable name, an amalgamation of the names 'Elsa' and 'Hosk'. You won't have to wait long for the collection to drop, it is going to be gracing consumers from September 2022 (next month) according to the photo she posted. She also posted a series of 'Inspiration' images to her instagram story.

Elsa Hosk is reknown for her street style

The nascent brand has already racked up over 16K followers on Instagram, and has teased what we can expect from the range, with vintage photos and archive pictures of Christy Turlington and Cindy Crawford as references for the brand. She has also been influenced by the design world, with the Visitor's Center by Erik Gunnar Asplund, in Stockholm, Sweden in 1923 as another key photo she decided to post as a taste of what is to come.

Elsa has shared the archive references which will be influencing her collection

The model also shared photos of her new office space, and an Instagram story in which Hosk revealed a little bit more about the project saying, "So happy to finally be able to invite you to the world and Inspiration behind my brand launching in September."

This isn't the model's first foray into the world of branding and fashion. In the past the model has worked with the likes of Christopher Cloos on an eyewear range and back in June she dropped a makeup range with Beaubble, the platform which aims to democratise how consumers discover beauty. Most notably she has developed four clothing collections with the label 4th & Reckless in the past. Although this is the first fashion label from the style icon.