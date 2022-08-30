Bella Hadid is hands down the most stylish spectator at the US Open

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The US Open may represent the pinnacle of global tennis tournaments, but when it comes to stylish spectators, Bella Hadid is our champion, hands-down.

The 25-year-old supermodel, who has never been a stranger to a major street style moment, upped her wardrobe for the 2022 US Open Tennis Championships on Monday night. Bella rocked up in the coolest Y2K-style ensemble to cheer on industry legend Serena Williams as she went through to the second round after beating Danka Kovinić of Montenegro.

While the crowd were glued to the on-court action, we just couldn't take our eyes off Bella's outfit. The supermodel was joined by her art director boyfriend Marc Kalman as well as rapper Offset – in whose music video Bella has recently starred, while sporting an ultra-luxe Balenciaga look.

But forget the diamanté bikinis and full-length gloves, instead for her NYC outing Bella kept things much more low-key. The supermodel, known for her fondness for 2000s-inspired pieces, wore a double denim outfit that both Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake would be proud of.

Bella donned a button-down dark denim corset which she wore undone from her midriff down. She styled the piece with a pair of low-rise baggy jeans featuring various patch pocket details which gave them a certain utilitarian flair.

Layered over her denim bodice she wore a cropped bolero-style white shirt with open cuffs – an effortless addition of airy tailoring. The supermodel finished off her Y2K style moment with a silver statement choker and a sleek side-parted bun which drew attention to her dainty stud earrings.

After a sartorially strong performance, things are looking promising for the supermodel. But will Bella manage to hold onto her title throughout the rest of the tournament?

