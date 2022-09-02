The Autumn/Winter 2022 campaign you need to see this year

Natalie Salmon
This years autumn advertising campaigns feature the biggest stars, posing for the world's leading luxury brands from Prada to Jimmy Choo - read more
Every year fashion key players offer a stellar look into their latest collections with stunning visual print ads. Despite many of these designer labels making the foray into digital ventures, there is still something stunning about the autumn-winter campaigns which saturate the pages of the world's biggest glossys.
This year's biggest campaigns feature household names with the likes of Lila Moss who makes her debut for Calvin Klein, following in her mother Kate Moss' footsteps. And of course Kendall Jenner just dropped her Jimmy Choo ad on Instagram putting her mile long legs to good use. Prada's Autumn/Winter 2022 womenswear campaign features Euphoria's Hunter Schafer and Gigi Hadid is the ultimate poster girl for Self Portrait, donning the brands elevated evening wear which is already available to shop.
DKNY's autumn campaign dubbed "TODAY I FEEL" partners with National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) to promote mental wellness and self-expression, and they have chosen Quannah Chasinghorse as one of the stars of their campaign.
See all of the Autumn Fashion campaigns we can’t get enough of below…
Jimmy Choo
Kendall Jenner for Jimmy Choo.
Balenciaga
Kim Kardashian for Balenciaga. Photographed by Daniel Roché.
Burberry
Irina Shayk, Mariacarla Boscano, Loli Bahia, and Lina Zhang for Burberry. Photographed by Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin
DKNY
Quannah Chasinghorse for DKNY
Loewe
Jeanne Cadieu for Loewe, photographed by David Sims.
Balmain
Lila Moss and Aweng Chuol for Balmain.
Chanel
Charlotte Casiraghi for Chanel, photographed by SMITH
Prada
Hunter Schafer for Prada, photographed by David Sims.
Self-Portrait
Gigi Hadid for Self-Portrait, photographed by Zoë Ghertner.
Fendi
Bella Hadid for Fendi, photographed by Craig McDean.
Calvin Klein
Lila Moss for Calvin Klein, photographed by Alasdair McLellan.