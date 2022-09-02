The Autumn/Winter 2022 campaign you need to see this year From Kendall x Jimmy Choo to Lila Moss x Calvin Klein…

Every year fashion key players offer a stellar look into their latest collections with stunning visual print ads. Despite many of these designer labels making the foray into digital ventures, there is still something stunning about the autumn-winter campaigns which saturate the pages of the world's biggest glossys.

This year's biggest campaigns feature household names with the likes of Lila Moss who makes her debut for Calvin Klein, following in her mother Kate Moss' footsteps. And of course Kendall Jenner just dropped her Jimmy Choo ad on Instagram putting her mile long legs to good use. Prada's Autumn/Winter 2022 womenswear campaign features Euphoria's Hunter Schafer and Gigi Hadid is the ultimate poster girl for Self Portrait, donning the brands elevated evening wear which is already available to shop.

DKNY's autumn campaign dubbed "TODAY I FEEL" partners with National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) to promote mental wellness and self-expression, and they have chosen Quannah Chasinghorse as one of the stars of their campaign.

See all of the Autumn Fashion campaigns we can’t get enough of below…

Jimmy Choo

Kendall Jenner for Jimmy Choo.

Balenciaga

Kim Kardashian for Balenciaga. Photographed by ​​Daniel Roché.

Burberry

Irina Shayk, Mariacarla Boscano, Loli Bahia, and Lina Zhang for Burberry. Photographed by Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin

DKNY

Quannah Chasinghorse for DKNY

Loewe

Jeanne Cadieu for Loewe, photographed by David Sims.

Balmain

Lila Moss and Aweng Chuol for Balmain.

Chanel

Charlotte Casiraghi for Chanel, photographed by SMITH

Prada

Hunter Schafer for Prada, photographed by David Sims.

Self-Portrait

Gigi Hadid for Self-Portrait, photographed by Zoë Ghertner.

Fendi

Bella Hadid for Fendi, photographed by Craig McDean.

Calvin Klein

Lila Moss for Calvin Klein, photographed by Alasdair McLellan.