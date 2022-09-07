Thigh-high boots: the hall of fame

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Thigh-high boots are an undisputable wardrobe classic. As autumn rears its head, make no mistake, your footwear collection will be incomplete without them.

From Julia Roberts' iconic black patent boots in Pretty Woman, to Michelle Obama's insanely dazzling Balenciaga pair – it's clear that everyone needs a pair of thigh-high boots in their footwear arsenal.

There's something about a boot that finishes above the knee that exudes a certain sultriness, but the style didn't always epitomise the height of desirability.

Rather, the origin of thigh-high boots dates back to the 15th century when they were largely worn by men. Heralded for their functionality, the style was worn during military and equestrian endeavours.

While your current schedule likely lacks these sorts of hands-on activities (or perhaps you're gallivanting on horseback 24/7? We'd hate to presume) modern thigh-high boots can still offer one key practicality that will come in super handy this season.

The elongated, enclosed design is ultra-warm and will not only keep your legs toasty, but also will elevate many an autumn ensemble – honestly, they're hugely versatile.

Not convinced? Allow Rihanna to persuade you. The 34-year-old stepped out just a few months after giving birth to her baby boy in a look that is set to redefine the face of postpartum dressing. The Wild Thoughts singer opted for a super slouchy pair by Y/Project which she teamed with a raw-edge denim skirt, a white graphic t-shirt and an olive-green snake print handbag.

Jodie Turner-Smith, on the other hand, donned white pointed lace-ups as part of a far more dressy look at the Venice Film Festival. The actress stepped out at the White Noise photocall in a translucent lace slip, full-length pastel latex gloves, and over-the-knee boots which radiated a certain Victoriana vibe.

Hello! Fashion shares the most stylish thigh-high boots to shop this season:

Gianvito Rossi 105 suede over-the-knee boots, £1,510, Net-A-Porter

Amina Muaddi Jahleel leather over-the-knee boots, £1,250, Net-A-Porter

Lemaire Stretch-leather over-the-knee boots, £1,365, Mytheresa

Brown leather boots, £421.40, Identità

Jimmy Choo x Mugler mesh-stripe thigh-high boots, £1,425, Farfetch

Balmain Raven monogram thigh-high boots, £1,650, Farfetch

Le Silla Eva 120mm crystal thigh-high boots, £3,356, Farfetch

Choan boots, £110, Aldo

