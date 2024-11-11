7 Pointed boots your wardrobe will thank you for

When it comes to a winter wardrobe, we instantly think of cosy knits, cashmere and beanie hats. There’s nothing better than layering up to stay warm when the temperate drops and in any winter wardrobe, accessories play a key role.

Whilst flat chunky boots hold a special place in our heart, this year we’re branching out and the must-have footwear style on our mind is the heeled pointed boot. They have the ability to elevate any outfit and make a look feel instantly dressed up. Whether you style them with a knitted midi dress or baggy jeans and chunky jumper, it gives a polished finish to your look.

© Edward Berthelot Instantly elevate a jeans outfit with pointed boots

A sharp pointed toe boot instantly gives a sleek, sophisticated feel to any look. Whether you opt for a high stiletto heel or favour a smaller, kitten heel, there’s a style to suit everyone. For a minimalist look, a simple black version is a must-have, but for more of a statement finish go for a bright colour or a snakeprint.

We’ve rounded up the seven best pointed boots to add to your wardrobe now.

How we chose:

Aesthetic: All of the styles I have picked feature a pointed toe. Whether they are suede, leather, knee-high or ankle boots, they all feature this one component in order to ensue there are a range of styles for every taste.

1/ 7 Clarisse Boots Bobbies We love this black vinyl finish knee-high boot from Bobbies. They'll quickly become an every day go-to style you'll wear with a number of different outfits. £335.00 AT BOBBIES 2/ 7 Cami Leather Knee Boots Staud Make a statement with this Staud pair in their bright, cherry red hue. Style with neutrals to keep them the focus of your look, or for bold dopamine dressing, don't be afraid to clash colours. £530.00 AT NET-A-PORTER 3/ 7 Vega Boots Neous We love the contrasting panels on these Neous boots and with brown being the must-have colour this season, they tick every box and are going straight in our basket. £690.00 AT NEOUS 4/ 7 Kitten Heeled Leather Knee High Boots Dune London Burgundy is the must-have colour this season - this knee-high pair will give any outfit a sleek edge. Style it as a neutral and pair with blue jeans or black wide-leg trousers. £200.00 AT DUNE LONDON 5/ 7 Ana Boots Dear Frances In a patent croc finish, this Dear Frances knee-high boot will quickly become one of your most worn styles in winter. We love the angled heel and its minimalist finish make them such a versatile addition. £750.00 AT DEAR FRANCES 6/ 7 Suede Sock Boots H&M If you prefer an ankle boot over a knee-high, this suede style from H&M is the perfect addition. The sock style ensures they have a tight fit, so will easily fit under jeans or with a dress and tights. £109.99 AT H&M 7/ 7 Zoe Snake-Effect Leather Point-Toe Ankle Boots Aeyde For more of a statement style, opt for a classic snake print. Aeyde's Zoe boots will complement any outfit and add interest to a basic look. £565.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Why you should trust me:

Chloe Gallacher is H! Fashion’s Style Writer, with seven years of experience within the fashion journalism industry. I have a love for fashion and spotting upcoming trends, coveted pieces and scouring online for irresistible new-in finds. Finding luxe-looking pieces on the high street is my forte and I love finding those hidden gems that look so much more expensive than they are.

