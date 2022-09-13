Sydney Sweeney's stylist reveals exactly how they created her custom Oscar De La Renta gown for the Emmys The dress was created especially for Sydney's big moment

There’s nothing we love more than an insider fashion moment, and luckily for us Sydney Sweeney's stylist delivered the goods. The actress was nominated for not one but two Emmy awards, for two different shows at this year's ceremony. and to top it off she also celebrated her 25th birthday at the awards ceremony.

Sweeney was nominated for supporting actress in a drama series for her role as Cassie in Euphoria, and also supporting actress in a limited series or movie for her role as Olivia in The White Lotus.

MORE: Zendaya radiates old-school glamour in Valentino at the Emmys

RELATED: Emmys 2022: The most glamorous red carpet looks from Kaley Cuoco to Mariska Hargitay

Sydney Sweeney wore a custom Oscar De La Renta gown

On Instagram her longtime stylist Molly Dickson revealed how they created the ultimate dress for her first nominations ever, in a series of photos which she captioned "Sydney x custom Oscar de la Renta. Today at the Emmys. Syd is nominated for two Emmy’s + it’s her birthday!!!"

The stylist revealed the exact conversation she had on iMessage with Fernando Garcia, who alongside Laura Kim has been co-creative director of Oscar de la Renta since 2016. The duo also jointly founded the fashion brand Monse back in 2015.

Sydney's stylist revealed the texts with designer Fernando Garcia

In a group message with Fernando and Sydney, Molly exclaimed, "Fernando, Syd. Let’s talk CUSTOM!!! Fernando can you send her all the references you just sent me? I’m so stoked!"

To which the designer replied, "YESSS! Can you give me 30 min, getting home. I’ll sketch it out tonight. SYD!!! It’s going to be soooo funnnn and epic."

MORE: Emily Ratajkowski just recreated Carrie Bradshaw's iconic vintage Dior look

RELATED: Olivia Wilde's 8 most striking beauty looks

Sydney channeled old Hollywood on the red carpet

Molly revealed the initial sketch for the dress, which originally featured a higher nickline than the end result that Sydney donned to the Emmys. Satorialists online also highlighted the similarities between Sydney’s gown and Audrey Hepburn’s iconic gown she wore in the 1954 film Sabrina.

The finished result was a stunning dress which featured a dramatic bustle and train, and a hand stitched embroidered silver floral motif which adorned the garment. "For the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, nominee @sydney_sweeney captivates in a custom dove grey backless embroidered gown with metal thread work and a bustle train," the brand explained in a post on Instagram.

