Emmys 2022: The most glamorous red carpet looks from Kaley Cuoco to Mariska Hargitay

The 2022 Emmy Awards are finally here, and TV's biggest names brought some serious glamour to the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

The A-list stars might have been against each other in the award categories – with the likes of Succession, The White Lotus, and Ted Lasso all nominated – but they were united on the red carpet in their finest attire. The likes of Kaley Cuoco, Mariska Hargitay, Zendaya, Julia Garner, and so many more outdid themselves with their jaw-dropping style.

From classic figure-hugging dresses in a rainbow of hues to sumptuous textures and eye-catching design details - take a look at some of the best red carpet looks at the 2022 Emmys below…

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon dazzled in this stunning navy sequin Armani Privé gown and accessorized with over 210 carats of Tiffany jewels. She wore the Tiffany & Co. necklace in platinum with aquamarines, blue zircons and diamonds that featured 26 emerald-cut aquamarines, nine cushion-cut blue zircons, 78 square diamonds, and six baguette diamonds.

Angela Bassett

9-1-1 star Angela Bassett looked phenomenal in this vivid yellow Dolce & Gabbana gown.

Julia Garner

Ozark's Julia Garner stole the show in this gorgeous Gucci dress with floral embroidery and a cut-out center. She teamed it with Swarovski earrings.

Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco rocked this pretty Dolce & Gabbana pink tulle mini dress with floral embellishment and a longer skirt at the back. She teamed it with Boucheron jewelry and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

Christina Ricci

Yellowjackets' Christina Ricci was a vision in Fendi Couture with a matching purse.

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried also opted for sequins in Armani Privé Couture.

Zendaya

Euphoria's Zendaya went all out glam in Valentino and Bulgari jewelry.

Rachel Brosnahan

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan looked beautiful in her plunging blue dress by Pamella Roland.

Sandra Oh

Killing Eve's Sandra Oh rocked this incredible purple sequinned Rodarte suit.

Sydney Sweeney

Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney looked glam in custom Oscar de la Renta and Fred Leighton jewelry.

Mariska Hargitay

Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay kept it classic in a sparkling black dress with thigh-split.

Keeley Hawes

Keeley Hawes looked angelic in her pink polka dot and tulle frock.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen displayed her baby bump in this gorgeous shimmering multi-colored gown by Naeem Khan and Rahaminov jewelry.

Amy Poehler

Amy Poehler kept it classic in this figure-hugging Halston dress.

Hannah Waddingham

Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham looked beautiful in her pink tulle gown with corset bodice by Dolce & Gabanna.

Lily James

Lily James opted for a shimmery metallic Atelier Versace dress.

Elle Fanning

The Great star Elle Fanning stunned in her custom Sharon Long black and pink gown with dramatic train.

Ariana DeBose

Oscar winner Ariana DeBose looked glam in a blush cut-out Prabal Gurung gown with draped detailing.

HoYeon

Squid Game star HoYeon Jung sparkled in Louis Vuitton.

Laura Linney

Ozark's Laura Linney added a twist to her white Christian Siriano gown with black trimmed ruffle detailing.

Cynthia Addai-Robinson

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power star Cynthia Addai-Robinson opted for a classic black dress with a sequinned bodice and thigh split.

Genna Davis

Geena Davis grabbed attention in her bold yellow Rani Zakhem Couture gown.

Shonda Rhimes

Grey's Anatomy and Bridgerton creator Shonda Rhimes looked gorgeous in her plunging black gown.

Molly Shannon

Actress Molly Shannon stood out in her eye-catching pink gown with subtle train and tux-style lapels.

Kaitlyn Dever

Kaitlyn Dever looked stunning in her sleeveless red Naeem Khan dress with daring thigh-split.

