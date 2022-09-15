Nicola Peltz breaks cardinal fashion rule - and we are inspired 

Nicola Peltz is all about style moments that pack a punch – and her latest look, which saw the actress swathed in indulgent metallics, proved exactly that.

Despite it being arguably the busiest month of the fashion calendar, September has seen Nicola's style game really blossom. Just a couple of weeks ago, the actress starred on the cover of Wonderland's autumn/fall issue wearing the ultimate sports-luxe Versace ensemble and more recently, she made her presence known at New York Fashion Week.

After gracing the runway as part of Vogue's World show a couple of days ago alongside husband Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola has come through with another utterly striking look that we are eager to recreate this season.

While her catwalk look consisted of glossy orange trousers and black mega-chunky platform boots, Nicola sought out another combination of contrasting hues for her Tom Ford show outfit.

One of fashion's cardinal rules is that one should never mix gold and silver, and yet, Nicola brazenly strayed from convention with some lustrous metallics.

The 27-year-old opted for a silver lurex ribbed tank top – a style that has proven itself to be a consistently key player in her wardrobe repertoire – and a light gold shimmery maxi skirt. According to convention, Nicola's pieces ought not to have been paired together, however, the actress possessed an undeniable lit-from-within glow. In turn, she has presented us with a new approach to metallics – and we are totally inspired.

Plus, the theme of radiance extended to Nicola's accessory choices – we can't help but applaud her commitment to the cause.

She sported a golden alligator skin-style shoulder bag, featuring generous chain hardware detailing, alongside barely-there platforms with glistening soles.

Fittingly, Nicola looked utterly celestial at the star-studded occasion, and found herself in excellent company. Naturally, she was escorted by Brooklyn, but she also caught up with future supermodel Lila Moss, daughter of industry great Kate Moss, who looked stunning in a high-neck tan jumper and audacious neutral shorts.

