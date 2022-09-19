Princess Kate opted for her favourite dress style at the Queen's Funeral She turned to a style staple for the historic occasion

Today, the country and the rest of the world gathered to bid adieu to Queen Elizabeth II. In her tenure as monarch she became one of the most beloved and popular in our history.

Of course her family, and the country have adhered to the traditional sombre black dress code. In typical royal fashion, the women of the family have worn black, hats with veils and many opted for pearl jewellery, which has a long association with grief and mourning.

Catherine, the newly styled Princess of Wales, trusted one of her favourite ever styles for the historic occasion. The future Queen has long been an advocate of the dress coat for formal occasions and has relied on Alexander McQueen for some of her favourite classic styles in different colour ways. It’s no surprise that she once again wore the designer, who she also famously wore on her wedding day, for the funeral. Her love for the brand is well documented, for her 40th birthday portraits Kate chose three different looks by Sarah Burton, which she paired with earrings once worn by Princess Diana.

The silhouette of the dress is a testament to the brand's tailoring expertise. Designed in a sleek shape, this A-line style has become a touchstone of Catherine’s wardrobe. The Princess of Wales clearly trusts the label for the milestone events in life. For instance, she also chose McQueen for her youngest child, Prince Louis's christening.

For the funeral Catherine paired the double button dress, which cut elegantly at the mid-calf, with sheer tights. She added vertiginous pointed 'Gianvito 105' Black Suede Pumps for an elongated frame. She added a wide-brimmed hat which was adorned with a subtle veil. The mother of three’s choice of hat was in line with the traditional royal funeral dress code. The Queen and her sister also wore a veil at the funeral of their father George VI.