Why Princess Kate and Duchess Meghan will wear veils at the Queen's funeral The Queen's funeral will take place on 19 September

Dress codes play an important role within the royal family – and this fact remains even when they are mourning a death. Royal funeral attire is steeped in tradition, meaning the family must adhere to a certain set of style rules when attending the Queen's funeral on Monday 19 September.

Like non-royal funerals, black is customary – but there is also another rule that the royal ladies, including the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex, must uphold. Both will be sporting traditional black lace mourning veils in some form, as this has been a routine at royal funerals for decades.

Princess Kate wore a subtle mourning veil attached to a black fascinator when attending the funeral service of Prince Philip in April 2021. Princess Anne also wore the traditional garment at the event, which was layered under a wide-brimmed hat.

As she is expected to be in attendance at the late monarch's upcoming funeral, it is likely that Duchess Meghan will be wearing a mourning veil alongside the female family members.

Royal ladies are expected to wear mourning veils at the Queen's funeral

The mourning veil is both symbolic and practical as they are worn by those in the process of grieving for a loved one. They are typically crafted from lace, tulle, or fine netting material that allows a person to see through it.

Famously, Queen Victoria spent 40 years wearing black in tribute to her late husband Prince Albert as an outward sign of her grief.

Mourning veils are a key part of royal funeral attire

The practical purpose of a mourning veil is to conceal one's face, in order to provide extra privacy for those who are upset or crying. For well-known figures such as the royals, the mourning veil also shields the person from photographers.

Whether long or short, lace or netting, we can be sure to expect the royal ladies in all-black ensembles complete with black mourning veils for The Queen's funeral – where her 70 years on the throne will be remembered by the nation.

