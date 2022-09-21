Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan unveils stunning new look at Richard Quinn during London Fashion Week The actress channelled the regency look of Penelope Featherington

Nicola Coughlan and Richard Quinn are a match made in sartorial heaven – and the actress' latest look proves just that.

The Bridgerton star appeared to take some style tips from her fictional mother, Lady Featherington, as she attended Richard Quinn's London Fashion Week show on Tuesday night, opting for a striking, ultra-floral style moment.

The 35-year-old has been super busy recently filming the latest series of Netflix's smash hit Regency historical-romance drama, but luckily, she was able to steal some time away to hit up London Fashion Week.

Having turned heads when she observed Christopher Kane's show a few days ago, Nicola came through with another killer style moment, prompting her fashion week to go out with a bang.

Seated on the front row at Richard Quinn, Nicola was in excellent company. The star-studded affair boasted the likes of singer Griff, actress Amy Jackson and drag queen Bimini Bon Boulash who looked utterly fabulous in ensembles that brought the British designer’s signature spirited florals, shiny satins and lustrous brights to the fore.

Styled by Aimée Croysdill, Nicola looked radiant in a black scoop-neck dress and the most incredible glossy kimono-esque jacket, both courtesy of Richard Quinn. The long, flowy piece featured a dramatic floral print, including citrus yellow roses, lilac petals and verdant leaves – it was definitely the star of the show.

Earlier this year, Nicola turned to Richard Quinn for her utterly sensational Met Gala look, and so, it's no wonder that the star appears to be completely devoted to the British label.

Nicola styled her statement piece with black slingbacks, a shiny box-style handbag and brassy gold earrings and turned to esteemed celebrity makeup artist Alex Babsky – a favourite of Nicola's Bridgerton co-star Simone Ashley – for her beauty look.

Alex created Nicola's striking look exclusively using products by Pat McGrath. To achieve her enchanting feline eye moment, Alex used Rosewood Romantique from the Mothership X palette on her lids – a stunning rose-brown shade – and the Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner in 'Xtreme Black' on "Cat-eyed Coughlan", as he so fondly referred to her on his Instagram. Meow!

