Aimee Lou Wood stuns in dazzling crystal-encrusted Miu Miu gown

Aimee Lou Wood's debut screen performance in Netflix’s hit series Sex Education propelled her to acting stardom, and she has totally taken her newfound fame in her stride. The 27-year-old actress captured our hearts with her portrayal of the ditzy, and yet, utterly loveable, Aimee Gibbs back in 2019, and since then she has had more than a few glamorous events to attend.

Most recently, we're all about Aimee's major Miu Miu moment on the red carpet at the 66th BFI London Film Festival. The annual cinematic celebration, hosted by the British Film Institute, takes place this year from between 5 October and 16 October, and it's fair to say that we are utterly captivated.

Superlative filmmaking aside, we can't get enough of the red carpet looks – in particular, Jennifer Lawrence, Jodie Turner-Smith and Florence Pugh have been absolutely killing it.

And Aimee Lou Wood was the latest star to make us do a double take, sporting the most incredible Miu Miu gown at the Living premiere.

The film, adapted from a screenplay by Kazuo Ishiguro, tells the story of a bureaucrat (Bill Nighy) living out his final days following a fatal diagnosis.

The actress looked utterly radiant in a peach satin full-circle dress adorned with clusters of crystals, embellishing the bodice and the top of her 1950s-shaped skirt. After all, if you can't rock a 'dripping in crystals' look on the red carpet, where on earth can you?

Looking stunning alongside her Living co-stars, Aimee looked the picture of fairytale glamour. The bow detailing on her shoulder straps gave her look an overt, playful femininity and we were reminded of our undying love for fabric covered buttons. Major props to her stylist Leith Clark – any chance we could borrow the gown and stage our own Miu Miu moment? We live in hope.

