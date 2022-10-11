Lady Eliza Spencer has a Barbie moment in satin pyjamas and heels

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lady Eliza Spencer just redefined the phrase 'pretty in pink.' The socialite and niece of the late Princess Diana showed off her new satin pyjama set by celebrity-approved brand Nadine Merabi – and subsequently incited pyjama envy within us all.

Lady Eliza, 30, channelled Barbiecore in the unmissable set, which featured a Valentino pink hue, ostrich feather trims, a classic pyjama silhouette, an all-over satin sheen and button-down detailing.

Fusing plumes o'plenty with the traditional nightwear shape, the fuchsia two-piece is the ultimate party look. Celebrities such as Kate Moss, Rita Ora, Amanda Holden and Love Island star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu are all fans of the label's 'Darcie' pyjamas – having all been pictured looking uber-luxe in a pair.

To complete her date night aesthetic, Lady Eliza wore her blonde hair scraped up into a slick ponytail – her go-to 'do. She debuted a Hollywood-esque beauty blend, featuring a radiant complexion, a touch of blush and some defined bronzed contouring.

Lady Eliza looked pretty in pink

A pair of silver, barely-there heels added an extra dose of sass to her disco-ready ensemble.

Lady Eliza took to social media to share her ultra-feminine look with fans online. She captioned the series of posed images: "Daydreaming in my beautiful pink @nadinemerabi pajamas."

The socialite wore Nadine Merabi

The fashion darling's friends and followers flock to gush over her pink two-piece. Older sister Lady Kitty Spencer wrote: "Wowwww a Barbie - so so beautiful!!" while twin Lady Amelia Spencer simply added: "Barbie," with a string of heart emojis.

We have a lot to thank Nadine Merabi for – particularly for popularising sleepwear as acceptable night out attire. Add a pair of Lady Eliza's silky pyjamas to your online basket and let the sumptuous set take you quite literally from day to night.

Darcie Hot Pink Pyjamas, £150, Nadine Merabi

The Spencer twins have been loving feathery details as of late. Last month, they attended the star-studded David Koma SS23 show during London Fashion Week. The girls took their place on the 'FROW' alongside top model Jourdan Dunn – and caught attention with their unmissable daring dresses.

For the glitzy occasion, Lady Amelia upped the ante in a white mini dress featuring long sleeves, a short silhouette and a cut-out section boasting an arch of flamingo pink plumage. She wore a simple black bralette under the designer number and slipped on a pair of gold barely-there heels to complete her Studio 54 aesthetic.

