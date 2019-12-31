﻿
13 Photos | Fashion

Meghan Markle's best style moments of the past decade

We've loved seeing how her style has evolved...

...
Meghan Markle's best style moments of the past decade
You're reading

Meghan Markle's best style moments of the past decade

1/13
Next

Victoria Beckham's black dress is in the sale - and we bet the Countess of Wessex is pleased
Meghan Markle mini skirt
1/13

The Duchess of Sussex has become one of the biggest style icons in the world, often causing her outfits to sell out shortly after appearing in them. From the short styles she favoured before joining the royal family to her beautiful wedding dress, Meghan can make any outfit look incredible. While it's not an easy task to whittle down her best looks over the past decade, we've picked out a few that are too good to forget. Keep scrolling to see our shortlist...

 

While she's still a fan of these neutral shades, Meghan wouldn't be seen in this cami top and mini skirt she wore in 2012. We love seeing her more daring fashion choices before she joined the royal family, especially this dark shade of nail polish which would not get the Queen's seal of approval!

Meghan Markle fuschia dress
2/13

Fuschia, strapless and midi length - what's not to love about this outfit? In 2013, Meghan looked every inch the TV star in LA wearing this dress, which she teamed with a gold clutch and black heels.

Meghan Markle white trousers
3/13

Not many people can pull off white wide-leg trousers like Meghan. To attend an exclusive preview of the Marchesa Voyage for ShopStyle collection in 2014, the Duchess paired the trousers with a blue and white shirt and carried a white oversized clutch. Stunning!

Meghan Markle midi dress
4/13

Meghan wowed the crowd in her black and white geometric print pencil dress back in 2014. Not to detract from the statement frock, she opted for nude heels that are worthy of a Duchess' wardrobe.

 

MORE: Royal ladies rocking leather! See Duchess Meghan in her biker chick looks

 

Meghan Markle silver dress
5/13

She looked gorgeous in this show-stopping silver mini dress back in 2015 for the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in New York City. She paired the plunging dress - designed by her good friend Misha Nonoo - with black heels and a metallic clutch. We wouldn't see the Duchess in anything so daring these days...

Meghan Markle shorts
6/13

Why opt for a trouser suit when you look this good in a short suit? We're loving the metallic heels and splash of pink colour she injected into this outfit she wore at the Today Show in 2016.

Meghan Markle red lipstick
7/13

We rarely see royals with red pouts, which makes this outfit all-the-more incredible! Matching her red lip to her Dolce & Gabbana mini dress, the former actress opted for a sexy look to attend ELLE's Annual Women In Television Dinner in 2016.

Meghan Markle blue dress
8/13

Meghan looked beautiful in blue at an Instagram dinner in Toronto in 2016. And how pretty are her printed heels? The dress, with its plunging neckline and tie waist, looks like the perfect wedding guest outfit for the summer. 

 

PHOTOS: Look back at royal fashion 10 years ago

 

Meghan Markle short suit
9/13

Back in 2016, Meghan was not afraid to rock a short suit - and with a figure like hers, we can see why! The plain white shirt, pinstriped suit and heels make for the chicest work attire.

Meghan Markle wedding dress
10/13

How could we forget the brunette beauty's gorgeous wedding dress? Designed by Clare Waight Keller, Givenchy's creative director, Meghan was the epitome of elegance in the simple boat-neck dress she wore on her wedding day to Prince Harry in May 2018.

Meghan Markle leather skirt
11/13

Lady in leather! The Duchess gave many Suits fans some much-missed Rachel Zane vibes with this gorgeous forest green pencil skirt. She looked simply gorgeous wearing the Hugo Boss skirt for a visit to Sussex in 2018.

Meghan Markle 2018 tour
12/13

We're still not over Meghan's outfits from her and Prince Harry's royal tour in October 2018. For a reception at the British High Commissioner's Residence in Fiji, the mother-of-one looked radiant in a red wrap dress by Figue featuring a ruffled hem and purple and pink flower print.

 

RELATED: Kate Middleton's best outfits of the past decade

 

Meghan Markle cream coat
13/13

One staple item in the royal's wardrobe is a cream coat. During a trip to Northern Ireland with Prince Harry in 2018, the former Suits star stunned royal fans in a Mackage coat, a green pencil skirt and the cream Victoria Beckham cashmere jumper she wore for her engagement photos. Adding the perfect accessories, she rocked brown velvet Jimmy Choo pumps and a matching Charlotte Elizabeth bag.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...