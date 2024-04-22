Sydney Sweeney’s holiday wardrobe featured a "great" clap back

Living her best life on holiday in Mexico with friends - and her beloved rescue dog, Tank - Sydney Sweeney threw out the rulebook when it came to her vacation wardrobe.

After coming under fire for her most recent starring role in the romantic comedy Anyone But You, the 26-year-old expertly retaliated to the shamers via her latest Instagram post wearing a witty slogan jumper that, quite frankly, couldn’t have said it better.

Undoubtedly a retort to the Hollywood producer who recently claimed that Sydney "can’t act", as well as online critique over her physical appearance, this tongue-in-cheek sweater puts the naysayers well and truly in their place - making us love her just that little bit more.

© Instagram / @sydney_sweeney Sydney Sweeney wearing a sweater with the slogan "sorry for having great tits"

Posing with her dog Tank - who Sydney has revealed is a huge help with her overall wellbeing, including her mental health - the star opted for high-low dressing as she ventured out on a boat trip.

© Instagram / @sydney_sweeney Sydney Sweeney wearing a bikini and joggers on a boat trip

Wearing a supportive underwired bikini top, the actor gave her swimwear a sporty twist by teaming her bikini with cream joggers and a two-tone denim Celine cap.

Sweatpants aren’t usually the beach-ready cover-up we’d reach for, but it perfectly tackles the conundrum of capsule dressing, as Sydney can reach for this combo again (perhaps with that slogan sweater?!) for her airport-ready travel outfit.

© Instagram / @sydney_sweeney

Proving that the hard-hitting comments haven’t phased her, Sydney danced carefree and barefoot on the beach to a Mariachi band, smiling and swishing the skirt on her boho-inspired two-piece.

The actor layered beachy shell necklaces and kept her newly cropped hair relaxed and tousled. The shirred maxi skirt and matching halter-neck top were just the right amount of sheer for an evening spent dancing on the beach with friends. Here’s to wearing our feelings, and not letting the comments get us down. Sydney, we salute you.