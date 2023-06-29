Sofia Richie's chicest style moments of all time

The model and daughter of Lionel Richie is the ultimate 'Quiet Luxury' dressing muse

Though Sofia Richie (now Sofia Richie Grainge) has always been a style muse, she has absolutely paved her way into It-girl territory in 2023. She's currently one of the most adored fashionistas on the planet, with a wardrobe that literally everybody wants to get their hands on.

She became the ultimate poster-girl for the the 'quiet luxury' trend after her wedding to British music producer Elliot Grainge in April 2023, where her streak of pre-wedding, wedding day and honeymoon outfits sent the fashion world into a frenzy.

© Instagram Virginie Viard designed all three of Sofia's impeccable Chanel wedding day dresses

Our jaws dropped when she wore not one, but three ultra chic Chanel bridal dresses on her big day, all designed by Virginie Viard. It was hard to pick a favourite, but her evening party dress - a custom version of the mini worn by Claudia Schiffer on the label's SS93 runway, captured our sartorial hearts.

Since then she's provided style inspiration for practically every occasion in some of the coolest brands. A-listers including Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner have also followed in her footsteps with their elevated, minimalistic style agenda. From chic beach getaway inspo to styling see-through skirts for dinner, and wearing barbiecore suits for special events, Sofia is the ultimate fashion influencer of the moment.

Sofia Richie's best style moments ever:

Sofia Richie in... La Bourjoisie

© Jamie McCarthy Sofia Richie Grainge

For the Harpers Bazaar icons party in 2019, Sofia dazzled in a two piece from Kuwait based Atelier La Bourjoisie.

Sofia Richie at... Paris Couture Week 2023

© Jacopo Raule Sofia Richie Grainge

To witness Chanel's 2023 couture collection, Sofia wore the quirkiest patterned maxi shirt-dress, layered with a velvet mini skirt layer and matching cropped jacket.

Sofia Richie and... Nicole Richie

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Sofia Richie Grainge and Nicole Richie

At Paris Fashion Week, the dynamic duo had a stylish sister moment schooling us in various ways to nail Chanel tweed.

Sofia Richie in... Proenza Schouler

© Instagram Sofia Richie Grainge

One of her many epic pre-wedding outfits in the South of France was a white sleeveless mini dress from Proenza Schouler paired with pink and white Chanel ballet flats and a dazzling Chanel box bag.

Sofia Richie in... the chicest beach cover up

© Instagram Sofia Richie Grainge

Before her wedding Sofia celebrated in the chicest cream beach cover up with a low neck and a contrasting black tie at the front from Chanel’s SS21 collection paired with the label’s beech wood vanity case.

Sofia Richie in... Magda Butrym

© Instagram Sofia Richie Grainge

Sunset beachwear doesn't get more sophisticated. Sofia championed 2023's beloved 3D floral trend in a one-shoulder piece by Polish designer Magda Butrym. She also donned the ultimate quiet luxury pouch by Loro Piana.

Sofia Richie in... Something Blue

© Instagram Sofia Richie Grainge

Sofia already stunned in her ‘something blue’ before her wedding, wearing an ultra elegant dress from Khaite boasting long, slightly fluted sleeves, a high neck and delicate sheer panelling across the neckline.

Sofia Richie in... Prada Poplin

© Instagram Sofia Richie Grainge

Very soon after Sofia wore this poplin Prada shirt dress, it sold out (unsurprisingly as it is heavenly). She paired it with Celine sunnies and The Row sandals.

Sofia Richie in... Quiet Luxury Glam

© Instagram Sofia Richie Grainge

On her honeymoon Sofia stunned in a gold halter-neck mini dress from Rodarte, paired with an adorable pooch inspired Judith Leiber purse. She officially took novelty bags from kitsch to cool-girl.

Sofia Richie at... King Charles III's Coronation Concert

© Instagram Sofia Richie Grainge

Sofia's trusty stylist Liat Baruch dressed her for the coronation concert where she watched her father Lionel Richie perform. Sofia opted for a magenta Destree suit, teamed with Saint Laurent heels.

Sofia Richie at... the Chanel Cruise 2024 show

© Instagram Sofia Richie Grainge

Sofia attended Chanel's cruise show in May and her bridal-esque looks were not slowing down. She wore a white mini dress with a pink feather trim, paired with the OG Coco Chanel shoe: two tone pumps.

Sofia Richie in... the sheer dress trend

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Sofia Richie Grainge

For a dinner with Chanel in west Hollywood, Sofia oozed elegance in an all black look from Chanel's SS22 collection. She wore a cap-sleeved bodysuit that boasted a square neckline and a large satin bow across the chest and paired it with a glitterly sheer tulle skirt with elegant embroidery across the thigh. She finished off the ensemble with an elasticated black and gold belt, a white ball bag and rows of Van Cleef & Arpels bracelets.

Sofia Richie in... magnificent Maje

© Instagram Sofia Richie Grainge

Sofia shared a post to her Instagram feed putting this black summer dress straight on our wishlist. She looked ultra chic in the ribbed maxi with a flattering waist belt which she paired with a black fringe bag.