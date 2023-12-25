The 15 most expensive looking pieces on the high street this week

When it comes to our purse strings, there is a lot of value in scouring the British high street for a bargain. While many of us covet designer brands we see on our favourite A-listers, it is a relief to know that we can still look incredible in pieces that our favourite stores such as Arket and River Island.

Shopping on the high street does not mean we should have to scrimp on style, in fact there are plenty of retailers who are creating eco-conscious and luxurious garments which wouldn't look out of place in a high-end boutique.

To make your budget friendly shopping a little easier we've put together a list of our favourite pieces this week.

How we chose the pieces:

Aesthetic: After combing through the internet's top high street fashion websites, we have selected the pieces that look categorically luxe. Despite boasting a modest price point, these buys could be mistaken for designer. That could mean a beautiful, flattering bias cut, a carefully constructed print, rich embellishment or another thoughtful design detail.

Price: We have tried to keep pieces in this edit affordable, under the £250 mark.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Fashion Features Writer. With a love for all things fashion (the quirkier the better), I can usually be found playing dress-up in my own wardrobe, watching Gilmore Girls for the 8th time or finding new outfit inspo and DIY musts on TikTok, nothing in my closet is safe from a safety-pin bow embellishment. I have been in the styling world for almost 5 years now, specialising in editorial features, luxury campaigns and music videos. As for the world of magazines, I have worked for various digital and print publications around the world, focusing on fashion. Basically, fashion is my bread and butter.

Hello! Fashion shares the most expensive-looking pieces to shop on the high street this week:

1/ 15 Teal Blue Tiger Long Sleeve Pyjamas Next Why it looks expensive: The print features a detailed and vivid pattern and the outfit has a unique, matching design and luxurious ribbed cuffs. Editor's note: A striking two-piece pyjamas ensemble, featuring a long-sleeve top and matching pants. The colours are rich and deep like wearing a piece of art. Could even wear out of the house during days of peak loungewear laziness. £28.00 AT NEXT 2/ 15 Blue Vanilla Stripe Collar Jumper New Look Why it looks expensive: This chunky striped jumper exudes an air of luxury that can be attributed to the bold, contrasting black and white stripes which immediately give it a classic and timeless look, while the stylish collared V-neck adds a touch of sophistication that elevates it beyond a regular sweater. Editor's note: I'm loving this jumper because it marries comfort with chic design. The collar adds a preppy touch that makes it versatile enough to wear in a professional setting, yet it's cozy enough for a casual day out. The oversized fit because it gives off a modern, fashion-forward vibe. £38.00 AT NEW LOOK 3/ 15 High Rise Wide Leg Jeans Boden Why it looks expensive: A testament to what modern tailoring can achieve with denim. These wide leg pair from Boden have that elusive expensive look, with a rich indigo shade and stitching that hints at meticulous craftsmanship. Editor's note: I adore these jeans for their versatility. They can be dressed up with heels and a blazer for an upscale event or down with sneakers for a casual outing. It's a joy to find jeans that look this sophisticated while being so inherently comfortable. £90.00 AT BODEN 4/ 15 Crystal Alissa Cropped Cotton Shirt French Connection Why it looks expensive: This white shirt is a sparkling reinvention of the classic staple. It's the exquisite details that give it an expensive air: from the crystal embellishments cascading down the back to the precise pin-tuck detailing. Editor's note: I'm captivated by how this shirt takes formalwear elements—the collar, the button-through fastening, the breast pocket—and playfully subverts them with a cropped silhouette and split sides. It's a blend of traditional and contemporary that will freshen up my 2024 wardrobe. £69.00 AT FRENCH CONECTION 5/ 15 Patent Midi Pencil Skirt Jigsaw Why it looks expensive: The unique Japanese patent faux leather material, has a luxe sheen and texture that catches the light beautifully, mimicking the sophistication of genuine leather while being a conscious choice. Editor's note: This skirt is a celebration of form and function, a staple that doesn't just fit into my wardrobe but elevates it. Paired with a chunky knit and statement boots, it creates an ensemble that's both commanding and effortlessly chic. £150.00 AT JIGSAW 6/ 15 Ballet Flats - Stradivarius Ballet Flats Stradivarius Why it looks expensive: Their rich, deep burgundy velvet gives them a regal appearance that you can't help but associate with opulence. The texture of velvet alone carries a sense of grandeur, and when combined with the jewel-like embellishment on the strap, they speak of a meticulous attention to detail and quality. Editor's note: If you’re yet to jump on the ballet flat bandwagon then let this be your sign. These dark red velvet flats are your ticket to insta girly aesthetic. £25.99 AT STRADIVARIUS 7/ 15 Metallic midi skirt - Mango Metallic midi skirt Mango Why it looks expensive: High-shine metallic finish, has become a hallmark of high-end fashion. The material mimics the textural appearance of a brushed metal surface, offering a visual complexity that simple fabrics can't achieve. Editor's note: The metallic moment isn’t over just yet and Mango knows this all too well. This pencil-shaped midi skirt would look amazing in winter with an oversized knit and blazer and even better in summer with a graphic t-shirt and lots of chunky jewellery. £45.99 AT MANGO 8/ 15 Fluffy coat - H&M Fluffy coat H&M Why it looks expensive: What makes this coat look particularly expensive is the sheer volume of faux fur; it envelops the frame in a luscious way. Editor's note: It seems to be the season of the fluffy faux-fur coat and I’m not even the slightest bit mad. Effortlessly chic, pairing an opulent coat like this with any outfit will elevate it to all-new heights. £84.99 AT H&M 9/ 15 High Heel Ankle Boots - ARKET High Heel Ankle Boots ARKET Why it looks expensive: These ankle boots boast big Bottega energy but on a budget. Editor's note: f you’re in need of a pair of classic black boots but want something a little different, then these are it. £249.00 AT ARKET 10/ 15 Coated-Effect Bandeau Top - Pull & Bear Coated-Effect Bandeau Top Pull & Bear Why it looks expensive: This piece seems to effortlessly blend casual denim with the kind of details you'd expect from a designer label, such as the refined stitching and the seamless incorporation of the belt. Editor's note: I for one love a denim-on denim moment, especially when paired with a sleek heel and chunky hoop earrings. This Pull & Bear bandeau top is elegant enough to wear to a date-night event and casual enough to dress with a matching hue of pants. £29.99 AT PULL & BEAR 11/ 15 Wool Coat COS Why it looks expensive: The coat's luxuriousness is palpable, with its sumptuous, thick wool fabric that falls just so. Its oversized lapels and contrast piping exude craftsmanship, while the precise cut offers a timeless silhouette. Editor's note: A classic that will forever last a lifetime, this woollen collared coat is as chic as it gets. Pair with your favourite winter boots and tights or with your comfy track pants for a casual day out. £250.00 AT COS 12/ 15 Cream Embellished Collar Crop Jacket River Island Why it looks expensive: Could this be an ode to Chanel? We can’t be sure but we can assume that even Sofia Richie Grainge would approve of this style. Editor's note: Simple and elegant, this cropped woven jacket with a crystal-embellished collar would be a timeless addition to any wardrobe.

£85.00 AT RIVER ISLAND 13/ 15 © Anthropologie Denim Belted Trench Coat - Anthropologie Denim Belted Trench Coat Anthropologie Why it looks expensive: The coat's rich, indigo denim is impeccably tailored, with striking contrast stitching. It's a luxurious take on a classic design, exuding effortless sophistication. Editor's note: The ultimate cool-girl trench has landed. Made from 100% cotton, this denim delight is the ultimate casual coat for those seeking a timeless wardrobe addition. I imagine this trench with either a pair of blue denim jeans (double denim is always in folks) with a hoodie, sneakers and a cap or as an added layer over a cream pantsuit. £175.00 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE 14/ 15 © M&S Faux Leather Tailored Single Breasted Blazer - M&S Faux Leather Tailored Single Breasted Blazer M&S Why it looks expensive: The jacket's smooth, black leather exudes luxury, with a polished finish that's sleek and sophisticated. Editor's note: Over the last few weeks we’ve been seeing a lot of faux leather coats (we’re looking at you Kylie) and can't help but feel that they might be sticking around. This blazer option from M&S is the ultimate quiet luxury piece and would look great paired over a knit turtleneck or silky slip dress. £65.00 AT MARKS AND SPENCER 15/ 15 Perl Lace Blouse Ivory Monsoon Why it looks expensive: The intricate lace detailing of this top is nothing short of exquisite, hinting at a labor of love and craftmanship. Editor's note: Its delicate pattern is precise, and the contrasting black bow adds a touch of timeless elegance. I adore its blend of Victorian charm with modern finesse, making it a luxurious statement piece perfect for elevating any outfit. £65.00 FROM MONSOON

