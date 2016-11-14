Kate and Meghan Markle wear the same Diane von Furstenberg dress

It appears the Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, has more in common with Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle than first thought.

The pair, who share a number of striking similarities, have the same taste in fashion too, having both stepped out in the same Diane von Furstenberg 'Zarita' dress for separate red carpet appearances.

Kate wore this Diane von Furstenberg dress to the Royal Variety Performance in 2014

Meghan, 35, wore a short navy version of the dress to a 2012 USA Network event in Hollywood, while Kate opted for a full-length black gown version for the 2014 Royal Variety Performance in London.

The fashionable duo both styled the dress differently too; Meghan paired hers with nude court shoes, a charm bracelet and her hair worn down in loose curls. Meanwhile Kate wore her hair in a low chignon, adding a pair of dazzling diamond earrings and a black clutch bag to complete the look.

While Meghan looked gorgeous in the designer dress, she recently told Glamour magazine that she didn't really like the outfit in hindsight.

Meghan wore a shorter version of the dress to an event in 2012

"I was going to this event and there was this DVF lace dress with a zipper up the back, and it was so fitted, and had tea length sleeves… I bought one in navy and black," Meghan said. "It was too tight, and too short, and my hair was too polished, and everything about it was trying too hard."

Many similarities have been drawn between Meghan and Prince William's wife since news emerged of her relationship with Prince Harry in October. Along with their enviable style, Kate and Meghan are well educated and passionate about humanitarian causes, including working with children.

Last week Prince Harry released a statement confirming his romance with the Suits star, asking the media and members of the public to respect her privacy, in response to the harassment, "sexism and racism", Meghan has received.

In the lengthy, heartfelt post, Harry acknowledged that there is "significant curiosity about his private life" but appealed to fair-minded people to respect Meghan's privacy. He was also "worried" and "deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect" the Toronto-based actress.