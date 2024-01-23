24 best laptop bags for women wanting a stylish commute in 2024

Calling all the women who are after a chic and stylish laptop bag for their trips to the office in 2024. The commuter life might be new to some of you, and for others, you might be all-too familiar with catching trains and tubes (and planes!) to the office. If you do, you'll need a comfortable and lightweight laptop bag that won't cramp your style.
Whether you're after a designer laptop bag or a cheap and cheerful tote bag for the office, you're in for a treat because there are so many stylish options to choose from. In fact, some of these options have game-changer pockets. Practical and chic, what's not to love?
Best laptop bags for serious commuter style - at a glance
I love how this model is styling her laptop bag for her winter work look...
How We Chose the Best Laptop Bags
- Size: Different sized laptops factor, but also some women might want to fit more than just a laptop and a cable in their laptop bag. A lot of the suggestions below feature extra pockets for items such as a mobile phone, a notebook or a diary, or even roomy enough for a makeup bag or your lunch box.
- How It Looks: This is an edit of stylish laptop bags, so we wanted to choose the most stylish out there. Whether that's the colour choice, the material or the shape, we want shoppers to feel chic and trendy en route to the office.
- Practicality: Ideally, a laptop bag has two handles - one small and one long. We know there are times when you need to carry your laptop around in different ways. It also needs to be compact enough to fit next to your feet on a busy commute or overhead on a train.
- Safety: Some internal pockets are useful, but making sure your laptop can't be pinched from its carrier is of utmost importance. We were on the hunt for laptop bags that have the option to conceal the contents inside.
Why you should trust me
I really wanted to do this feature when I found myself - post pandemic - having to commute from Leamington Spa to the HELLO! offices in London. It's pretty much two hours door-to-door and lugging around my Apple MacBook just filled me with dread each week. I tried just a regular tote bag from the high-street but it just wasn't right; it slipped off my shoulder, it flopped to the floor when I placed it down (that was my biggest bugbear) and I knew I needed something a little more serious for my weekly trips to the office.
As we prepare for our office trips in 2024, here are some great investments...
The best women's laptop bags to shop now
ANTLER Chelsea Everyday Backpack
ANTLER Chelsea Everyday Backpack In Blush
Specifications
- Size: 37cmH x 26cmW x 17cmD
- Primary Material: Durable nylon water resistant
- Fits up to 15" laptop
- Colours available: Blush, Slate
I haven't tried this backpack, but I am a fan of Antler in general and think their products are well made. On the website there are lots of photographs showing how clever this laptop bag is. There are plenty of handy features; a back sleeve that slots over a suitcase handle (again, if you travel with a suitcase, it's so ideal), a full zip opener for easy packing and access, a zipped front pocket with card sleeve and key clip inside, a 16.5” laptop pocket, and an elasticated side pocket for a water bottle. I love the space for a water bottle, I do think this would be great if you cycle to work and you can hydrate on the go. Oh, and another great feature - inside the backpack, there’s a removable packing pocket for shoes or a change of clothes. Great if you want to store your running shoes or after-work gym kit in there.
VSNOON Laptop Backpack
VSNOON Laptop Backpack In Black
Specifications
- Weight: 1.82 lbs;
- Volume: 23L;
- Size: 17"H x 11.8"L x 7.5"W
- Primary Material: water resistant and durable polyester fabric
I've chosen this one because the reviews were too good to scoff at, and just look at it! It's giving me major Chanel vibes - but for a whole lot less. I think this is a multi-function laptop backpack to take note of to be honest. The main area has separated compartments and pockets which can provide roomy space for your laptop (15.6inch) as well as your tablet, power bank, A4 files, wallet, and even clothes (I don't know about you but I often shove my heels in my laptop bag). It features an elastic pocket at each side so you can hold your umbrella or your water bottle. What's more, there's also a USB charging port extended on the side of the backpack and built-in charging cable inside. I think this is pretty genius, especially if your bus or train is delayed and you just want to look at your phone, you needn't have to worry about it running out of phone battery.
John Lewis Solo NY Triumph Collection Parker Hybrid Tote Backpack
John Lewis SOLO Laptop Bag In Black
Specifications
- Size: 40.6cmH x 38.1cmW x 11.4cmD
- Primary Material: Polyester
- Fits up to 15.6" laptop
Talk about practical! This SOLO NYC laptop bag is like having two bags for the price of one. You can wear it like a rucksack and you can carry it as a tote bag.
Designed with the commute in mind, but still with an eye for style. The classic black is accented with timeless gold. What's more, the padded 15.6" laptop compartment, interior organizer section and hideaway backstraps make Parker a desk-to-dinner essential.
Karl Lagerfeld Rue St Guillaume Laptop Bag
Karl Lagerfeld Laptop Bag In Black With White Logo
Specifications
- Size: 25cmH x 35cmW x 4cmD
- Primary Material: Polyurethane 51%, Neoprene 49%
- Colours available: Black
Want a designer laptop bag but without a price tag in the thousands? The Karl Lagerfeld black laptop bag would be top choice. You can carry it stylishly with the top handles or you can choose to wear it with the long strap, which is adjustable.
Nordace Siena Smart Backpack
Nordace Siena Smart Laptop Backpack In Pink
Specifications
- Size: 42cmH x 29cmW x 16cmD
- Primary Material: Frosted fabric polyester
- Fits up to 16" laptop
- Colours available: Multi options
Ok, I'm very impressed with this backpack - and there are plenty of colours to choose from if you're not a fan of pink (can you tell that I am?!). My highlights include an anti-theft pocket, a space for your water bottle, a fleece lined pocket for your reading glasses (yes, really!) and a built-in USB charging point which is perfect for charging your phone on the go.
Fiorelli Anna Backpack
Fiorelli Anna Backpack In Winter Leopard
Specifications
- Size: 32cmH x 29cmW x 13cmD
- Primary Material: Leather
- Fits up to 13" laptop
- Colours available: Multi options
Fiorelli’s iconic Anna backpack has been refreshed this season with brand new colour mix options and I'm a fan of the leopard design - perfect if you're looking for a fun laptop bag.
The Anna can be worn as a work backpack or carried by the top grab handle. The multi-functional bag with discreet side and back pockets will fit a laptop in the main compartment plus all your daily essentials.
Kate Spade New York Hudson Bag
Kate Spade New York Hudson Bag In Black
Specifications
- Size: 10.5"H x 14.75"W x 5.5"D
- Primary Material: Pebbled leather Faille and Spade Flower Jacquard linings
- Fits up to 13" laptop
Kate Spade New York often is a go-to destination for work bags and this one is done in soft pebbled leather to withstand scratches. Use code EXTRA20 for a further 20% off.
Tory Burch Perry Triple-Compartment Tote Bag
Tory Burch Perry Triple-Compartment Tote Bag In Black
Specifications
- Size: 11.4"H x 14.2"L x 5.3"D
- Primary Material: Leather
- Fits up to 13" laptop
Tory Burch's designer laptop bag is called the 'Perry tote' and it has pockets for organisation, longer straps that fit comfortably over the shoulder and extra room — with a centre zip compartment that fits a laptop. Made of Italian pebbled leather, it has protective feet and comes with a removable charm, in tonal or contrast colours.
AWAY The Everywhere Bag
AWAY The Everywhere Bag In Navy
Specifications
- Size: 25.9cmH x 41.4cmW x 18.5cmD
- Primary Material: Water-resistant nylon and leather trim
- Fits up to 15" laptop
- Colours available: Black, Navy, Coast
I'm a big fan of Away in general, and I have been ever since I tried my first Away suitcase. I wanted to include this laptop bag because it's new and the brand is known for being top quality. I love a lot of things about this bag; the top zipper will keep your belongings secure, it's made with water-resistant nylon and leather trim, it fits up to a 15" laptop and secures to any Away suitcase for a seamless travel experience. Another positive point is that you can put this to the test and make sure it’s right for you and if you don't like it, you can return it anytime within the first 100 days of purchase. If you want to see it on, check out the picture of the model wearing it with her trench coat - very chic, I think you'll agree.
Stubble&Co The Everyday Backpack
Stubble&Co The Everyday Backpack In Matcha And All Black
Specifications
- Size: 46cmH x 30cmW x 14cmD
- Primary Material: 600D Recycled PET
- The body of the bag is made from waterproof materials, the seams have waterproof binding and features water-resistant zips
- Fits up to 16" laptop
This 20l backpack features a compartment that will fit a 16-inch laptop, as well as a spacious organised bag interior. If you're after a waterproof design as well, this is for you! It also has comfortable straps, and plenty of compartments. The colour selection includes a gorgeous matcha version as well as black and concrete.
Radley London Cannon Street Laptop Bag
Radley London Cannon Street In Navy
Specifications
- Size: 28cmH x 38cmW x 8cmD
- Primary Material: Nylon
- Fits up to 15" laptop
Radley London is a class act when it comes to handbags, and if you're looking for a large laptop bag that looks sophisticated well made, this is the one for you. Perhaps you work in a corporate environment, and you carry your laptop bag to various lunch or dinner meetings and you want your bag to reflect how you style yourself and the way you do business. The Cannon Street laptop bag, with its navy colourway, looks very expensive and is functional, as well.
Stackers Laptop Bag
Stackers Laptop Bag In Blush & Gold
Specifications
- Size: 12.4H x 2.6"D x 15.7"W
- Primary Material: Faux leather and velvet
- Space for a laptop (up to 15 inch)
When I was on the hunt for my own laptop bag I couldn't decide if I wanted a rucksack or a tote bag. I know that rucksacks are brilliant - and perfect for distributing the weight on your body - but sometimes they don't quite work with your outfit. You can't wear a linen shirt or a linen blazer to the office and expect to look polished if you're all crinkled because of the rucksack you've been carting in. When I discovered the Stackers laptop bag, I knew I'd found the one. Talk about functionality! This can be worn as a backpack, handbag or a shoulder bag. It's so ideal. Keep reading to see why I think the Stackers laptop bag deserves to be at the top of this round up.
This bag is clever and has been well designed for a career woman. With space inside for your laptop (up to 16 inch), your phone, multiple pens, cables as well as a large zipped pocket, this bag is not only stylish but super practical. At the front there is a large zipped pocket for your charger, additional cables and accessories and a smaller zipped compartment at the back. The multi-wear laptop bag is made with a faux leather exterior and a soft velvet padded lining to ensure your laptop stays safe whilst on-the-go. I have the pink and I did worry it would look too babyish (I'm almost 40) but it's a very muted blush shade. I think the black might have been a better choice as my pink one limits what I can wear with it. I also think it's a very good price for how well made it is.
Ted Baker Fabiann Croc Effect Leather Document Bag
Ted Baker Fabiann Croc Effect Leather Document Bag In Black
Specifications
- Size: 40cmH x 28cmW x 28cmD
- Primary Material: Croc effect leather
- Fits up to 15" laptop
- Colours available: Black
Made of croc effect leather, the Fabiann laptop bag is highly durable and adds a luxurious touch to your work outfit. The padded pocket holds a 15 inch laptop, while the main compartment can hold all of your papers and daily needs. The best bit? The case comes with a trolley slip, perfect for short haul travel.
Simpolor Laptop Case
Simpolor Laptop Case In Grey
Specifications
- Size: 37.9cmH x 30.8cmW x 5.6cmD
- Primary Material: High-quality waterproof canvas exterior and soft lining interior
- Fits up to 13.5" laptop
- Colours available: Multiple
I haven't tried this one but I really wanted to include a laptop bag that had multiple compartments. This would be great for a university student looking for a laptop bag for her lectures. This Simpolor bag (which I found on Amazon) has three compartments to meet all your needs well. The large tech compartment can fit a laptop sized up to a 13.3 inch, as well as your standard iPad. There are three sets of mesh pockets in small, medium and large. All of these pockets allow you to put your daily necessities conveniently inside. I scoured the reviews and they look really good. One happy customer wrote: "Everything works on this bag. It's a great size, not too big but large enough for everything to fit in neatly. The handles and strap are comfortable for carrying. It somehow feels lighter than my previous bag and I love the padding and all the different pockets."
Lulu Guinness Black Lip Ripple Bethany Bag
Lulu Guinness Bethany Bag
Specifications
- Size: 25.50"H x 36"W x 11"D
- Primary Material: Bovine leather
- Fits up to 13" laptop
- Colours available: Black
The handheld Bethany bag is designed for the office and perfect for storing away your laptop and other office essentials. Crafted from luxurious full grain leather in Black with a quilted lip ripple design, it's perfect for the bar after.
Aspinal of London Regent Zipped Tote Bag
Aspinal of London Regent Zipped Tote Bag In Black
Specifications
- Size: 11.4"H x 18.1"W x 6.1"D
- Primary Material: Finest full-grain leather
- Fits up to 14" laptop
- Colours available: Multiple
I wanted to include a mixture of price points in this roundup of the best laptop bags for women, as it's only fair. When I think of trusted British bag brands I always think of Aspinal of London - one of Princess Kate's favourite bag brands - and this one looks perfect for the office (and beyond). Extremely elegant looking, the Zipped Regent Tote is the perfect companion for your work-to-weekend wardrobe. Handcrafted from full-grain leather, the semi-structured and lightweight design has a spacious interior with the capacity to hold a lightweight 14-inch laptop along with an open slip pocket for your valuables and two mobile slip pockets. I think this would suit a fashionista who likes a designer bag and wouldn't be seen dead wearing a £30 Amazon one. The best thing about this bag is the zip-top closure which will keep your belongings secure, while the long shoulder straps ensure all-day comfort for a trip to the office.
WAT THE BRAND Vegan Leather Shopping Tote Bag
WAT THE BRAND Vegan Leather Shopping Tote Bag In Black
Specifications
- Size: 41cmH x 32cmW x 12cmD
- Primary Material: Vegan leather
- Fits up to 13.5" laptop
- Colours available: Black
This is the laptop bag for all the fashionistas out there. You might prefer style over a dedicated compartment for your phone charger, and that's totally ok. In fact, if my commute wasn't so long, this is probably the bag I'd choose. The carryall tote is made from vegan leather, it's lined in cotton, and is ideal if you're after a chic laptop bag. Inside, you can hold everything from your laptop to your water bottle! There's also a matching WAT vegan clutch. I will say that you can only carry this as a tote, there's no strap for the shoulder so just bear this in mind if you decide to purchase. Having ordered from the WAT many times I can say that the customer service is brilliant and delivery is speedy, too.
Mulberry City Briefcase
Mulberry City Briefcase In Sapphire Heavy Grain
Specifications
- Size: 32cmH x 41cmW x 7cmD
- Primary Material: Heavy grain leather
- Fits up to 13.5" laptop
- Colours available: Sapphire, Chestnut
I deliberated whether to include this laptop bag as all the options available were modelled on men and I wanted more from Mulberry. I love this brand, and I own many Mulberry bags, but they need to bring out some amazing laptop bags for women (or ultimately style them on women). The one I've chosen, regardless of it being styled by a male model, is very much unisex in its design. It only has one main zip compartment and one internal zip pocket, but there is one external slip pocket at the back.
The Cambridge Satchel Company The Music Case
The Cambridge Satchel Company The Music Case In Heather Green
Specifications
- Size: 30.5cmH x 38.5cmW x 7.5cmD
- Primary Material: Leather
- Fits up to 15" laptop
- Colours available: Multiple
The Cambridge Satchel Company's leather bags are legendary for being durable and comfortable to carry. I own a couple of Cambridge Satchel bags I bought over 10 years ago and they still look good today, so I'm confident this would be a good choice for a laptop bag. The Music Shoulder Bag is large enough to fit a 15inch laptop and with the brand's distinctive bar closure, which slips over its single top handle to secure the front flap, it'll keep your laptop safe. Along with a choice of seven colours, you can also have the bag personalised with your initials for a small cost. I love that. Would also make a great graduation gift.
Kipling Art Organized Large Tote Bag
Kipling Art Organized Large Tote Bag In Rose Black
Specifications
- Size: 27cmH x 49cmW x 20cmD
- Primary Material: 100% Polyamide
- Fits up to 15" laptop
- Colours available: Rose Black
Kipling has smashed it out of the park with a bag that features the following: Multiple compartments, a bottle holder, a trolley sleeve, a laptop compartment, a key fob and an adjustable strap length. I love that it's zipped, making sure your laptop is secure inside. With a handy removable pouch, a trolley sleeve and adjustable straps, you'll be commute ready in no time. It's also perfectly designed for cabin storage.
Accessorize Laptop Rucksack
Accessorize Laptop Rucksack In Black
Specifications
- Size: 29cmW x 35cmL
- Primary Material: Polyurethane (PU)
- Fits up to 13" laptop
- Colours available: Black
Accessorize really is a great place to shop for every handbag emergency isn't it? Need a beach bag? Accessorize. Need a last minute glam clutch? Accessorize! Need a practical laptop bag for the office? They've got you. An extremely trusted brand, so I think this £42 timeless backpack is the perfect workwear staple - and it will come in so handy for travelling, too. I've not tried this one or felt the quality but from the pictures on the website, it looks really stylish.
Longchamp LePliage Green S Briefcase
Longchamp LePliage Green S Briefcase In Black
Specifications
- Size: 28cmH x 37cmW x 8cmD
- Primary Material: Cowhide leather
- Fits up to 13" laptop
- Colours available: Multiple
Ok, I'm fascinated by this one. Look at how light it looks! This Longchamp document holder features a simple and classic style and if you're already in the Longchamp fan club, you'll no doubt be smitten. Designed to hold all of your documents, it can be folded up when not being used. According to the website, Longchamp drew its inspiration from origami when creating Le Pliage, a light, foldaway bag that has since become a cult object worldwide. It's USP? Light as a feather, folds away to the size of a paperback, and is durable enough to keep all your essentials close to hand.
Etsy Personalised Laptop Bag
Etsy Personalised Laptop Bag In Pink
Specifications
- Size: 29cmH x 38cmW x 3cmD
- Primary Material: Polyster, PU leather
- Fits up to 14" laptop
- Colours available: Pink, Blue, Beige
Ok, I'm a sucker for personalisation and I think that's why I love Etsy so much (and I like supporting small businesses). I wanted to show you this laptop bag because it's just adorable and, if you're anything like me, things with your name on just sparks joy. It comes in different colours and different sizes. I scoured the reviews on Etsy and my favourite one was this: "The best communication I’ve ever had from a seller, amazing! The product itself is even better!" Isn't that lovely? I think this would make a great gift for a teenage girl who's off to school or university or her first job. Hell, I'm nearly 40 and I want it.
Nawal's Ladies Convertible Genuine Leather Backpack
Nawal's Ladies Convertible Genuine Leather Backpack In Metallic
Specifications
- Size: 36cmH x 30cmW x 13cmD
- Primary Material: Leather
- Colours available: Multiple
Want something a little jazzy? This silver metallic bag is the on-trend backpack you need. One thrilled online reviewer wrote: "I'm really surprised by the quality of it. Its a lovely bag and fits in everything I need. I saw one that was almost an exact match for three times the price."