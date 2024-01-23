24 best laptop bags for women wanting a stylish commute in 2024

Calling all the women who are after a chic and stylish laptop bag for their trips to the office in 2024. The commuter life might be new to some of you, and for others, you might be all-too familiar with catching trains and tubes (and planes!) to the office. If you do, you'll need a comfortable and lightweight laptop bag that won't cramp your style.

Whether you're after a designer laptop bag or a cheap and cheerful tote bag for the office, you're in for a treat because there are so many stylish options to choose from. In fact, some of these options have game-changer pockets. Practical and chic, what's not to love?

I love how this model is styling her laptop bag for her winter work look...

How We Chose the Best Laptop Bags

Size: Different sized laptops factor, but also some women might want to fit more than just a laptop and a cable in their laptop bag. A lot of the suggestions below feature extra pockets for items such as a mobile phone, a notebook or a diary, or even roomy enough for a makeup bag or your lunch box.

How It Looks: This is an edit of stylish laptop bags, so we wanted to choose the most stylish out there. Whether that's the colour choice, the material or the shape, we want shoppers to feel chic and trendy en route to the office.

Practicality: Ideally, a laptop bag has two handles - one small and one long. We know there are times when you need to carry your laptop around in different ways. It also needs to be compact enough to fit next to your feet on a busy commute or overhead on a train.

Safety: Some internal pockets are useful, but making sure your laptop can't be pinched from its carrier is of utmost importance. We were on the hunt for laptop bags that have the option to conceal the contents inside.

Why you should trust me

I really wanted to do this feature when I found myself - post pandemic - having to commute from Leamington Spa to the HELLO! offices in London. It's pretty much two hours door-to-door and lugging around my Apple MacBook just filled me with dread each week. I tried just a regular tote bag from the high-street but it just wasn't right; it slipped off my shoulder, it flopped to the floor when I placed it down (that was my biggest bugbear) and I knew I needed something a little more serious for my weekly trips to the office.

As we prepare for our office trips in 2024, here are some great investments...

The best women's laptop bags to shop now