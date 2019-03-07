Who pays for Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's clothes? We have the answer This may surprise you

The Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex look stunning every time they step out for a royal engagement. The perfect designer dress, the shoes to match, statement clutch bags, chic coats, exquisite jewellery - and then there's all those breath-taking ballgowns. The pair often sport outfits by top designers Alexander McQueen, Erdem, Carolina Herrera, to name a few. The ladies must have quite spectacular royal closets. But who foots the bills for all these expensive outfits? Some of Kate and Meghan's dresses cost hundreds of pounds and the Duchesses are constantly wearing new pieces. We can't imagine they buy the clothes themselves.

Well, we have the answer for you. The lovely Prince Charles is the man behind the purchases. According to The Prince of Wales' Annual Review, found on Charles' website, his annual income from his Duchy of Cornwall business provides enough funding to cover the wardrobe costs for himself, the Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex – plus there's about £3million left over for his own personal expenditure, which includes upkeep of his property and private staff.

During the year 2017 to 2018, the Duchy Estate made £21.730million. Over 51% of the income after tax was spent on official and charitable duties totalling £8.523million, with staff costs accounting for £5.413million of that amount. So we assume, although cannot confirm, that the remaining £3.110million was the funding pot for clothing Charles, Camilla, William and Kate and Harry and Meghan for their official work.

Since 1337, the revenue from the Duchy Estate has passed to the Sovereign's eldest son and heir, Prince Charles, and the money can be spent as he decides. So it is entirely Charles' prerogative as to whether he covers the cost of Kate and Meghan's wardrobes. Imagine if he stopped, eek! Would they wear Primark and Matalan?

