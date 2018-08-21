﻿
george-charlotte-fashion-moments

Video: Prince George and Princess Charlotte's finest fashion moments

The pint-sized royals are already fashion icons

Philip Josse
Leave a comment

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are already known for their impeccable style and classic sartorial choices. You'll usually find Prince George in adorable shorts and jumpers, whereas Princess Charlotte is a fan of florals. The classic styles that the children wear for official engagements reflect the formality of the occasions, and royal watchers will remember that as a child William was often pictured wearing shorts. See all their finest sartorial moments in our video below.

SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO:

Loading the player...

Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Finest Sartorial Moments

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.  

More on:

More about royal style

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment