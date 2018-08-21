Video: Prince George and Princess Charlotte's finest fashion moments The pint-sized royals are already fashion icons

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are already known for their impeccable style and classic sartorial choices. You'll usually find Prince George in adorable shorts and jumpers, whereas Princess Charlotte is a fan of florals. The classic styles that the children wear for official engagements reflect the formality of the occasions, and royal watchers will remember that as a child William was often pictured wearing shorts. See all their finest sartorial moments in our video below.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Finest Sartorial Moments

