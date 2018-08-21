Pippa Middleton’s incredible floor-length bridal gown by British designer Giles Deacon

Pippa Middleton looked nothing short of captivating in a floor-length bridal gown by British designer Giles Deacon for her wedding to hedge-fund manager James Matthews at St Mark’s Church in Englefield on the morning of Saturday 20th May. Devastatingly elegant, the 33-year-old’s cap-sleeved bespoke dress featured a high neck and beautiful heart-shaped cut-out detailing to the back. Pippa wore a handmade Maidenhair Fern tiara with a matching hairpiece by Robinson Pelham.

Pippa looked a picture of beauty on her wedding day

Her ultra-fine tulle veil was designed by milliner Stephen Jones and encrusted with pearls and she wore the same pair of delicate diamond drop Robinson Pelham earrings that were commissioned for her sister the Duchess of Cambridge's wedding in 2011. Shoe-wise she opted for an ivory pair of Manolo Blahnik pumps with bespoke pearl detailing. Pippa had kept the details of her wedding day look firmly under wraps and it’s safe to say that the end result didn’t disappoint.

Pippa with her father, Michael Middleton on her big day

The bride wore her dark, glossy hair piled atop her head in in a chic updo, drawing attention to her feminine features, and she chose a neutral palette when it came to make-up. The British beauty went for a luminous base which was brightened up with a touch of soft pink blush. Her eyes were rimmed with a slate-grey liner and lashings of mascara added volume to her lashes.

Pippa's brows were defined with a chocolate-brown pencil and her wedding day beauty look was completed with a swipe of nude-pink lipstick with a glossy finish.

Every element of Pippa’s style has become a source of fascination to the public since she appeared in a slinky cowl-neck bridesmaid dress at her older sister Kate’s wedding in 2011. Kate married Prince William in a jaw-droppingly beautiful ivory gown designed by Sarah Burton, the creative director of Alexander McQueen.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at the ParaSnowBall earlier this month

In November 2016, Pippa was spotted meeting with British fashion designer Giles Deacon, prompting speculation that her wedding dress was to be designed by him. Best known for his show-stopping red carpet designs, Mr Deacon has crafted eye-catching dresses for the likes of Sarah Jessica Parker and Cate Blanchett.

