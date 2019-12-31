Best royal fashion moments from 2019, including Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Beatrice and Eugenie - watch video It's been quite the stylish year for the royals

You can't look back at the royal family's year without mentioning their fashion highlights and in 2019, we've seen some stunning outfits on the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

This year we've seen Kate experiment with her style more than ever, with the introduction of new additions to her wardrobe, including a Gucci pussy-bow blouse and an Elie Saab lace dress. The mum-of-three also added a plethora of wide-leg trousers to her arsenal, such as olive-green culottes from Jigsaw and berry hued pants from Joseph.

Meghan impressed us with her pregnancy wardrobe in the first half of the year, proving that you don't have to go down the maternity-wear route. In fact, we've seen the Duchess rewear many of her outfits post-pregnancy, including a blue Veronica Beard shirt dress on the royal tour of Africa and a striking purple Aritzia dress at the Royal Albert Hall.

Beatrice and Eugenie have also continued to up their fashion game this year, with stylish appearances at Ascot and Ellie Goulding's wedding. Take a look at the royal ladies' best fashion moments from 2019 in the video below.

WATCH: Royal fashion highlights from 2019

