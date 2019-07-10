Duchess Kate and Meghan SURPRISE at the polo - and they look SO chic Meghan and Kate look perfect at the polo!

The Duchess of Sussex made her second glamorous appearance at Wimbledon since the famous tournament started last week, and we are loving her latest outfit! The wife of Prince Harry dressed for the weather on Wednesday, wearing a khaki shirt dress by Lisa Marie Fernandez as she headed to the polo. Accessorising to perfection, she added aviator sunglasses and wore her glossy hair in a sleek and straight style as she enjoyed the sunshine. The Duchess of Cambridge was also spotted at the event, wearing a beautiful pink patterned dress by L.K.Bennett with a red Mulberry bag that she wore cross body. The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day took place at Billingbear Polo Club in Wokingham, Surrey and was held in honour of late Leicester City owner Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who died in a helicopter crash in October last year.

Kate looked stunning in her pink dress, which she teamed with a red Mulberry bag

The last time the former Meghan went to the polo was in July last year. The mother-of-one was the epitome of summer style as she watched her then new husband Prince Harry play in the Sentebale Polo Cup at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club, in aid of children in Africa living with HIV and Aids.

Meghan looked chic in a khaki shirt and sunglasses as she carried baby Archie

Meghan looked radiant as she cheered Harry on from the side-lines, wearing a stunning navy dress by Carolina Herrera which she paired with some gorgeous nude shoes by Aquazzura. The royal accessorised with a pair of stylish sunglasses, simple diamond earrings and a raffia clutch bag for the occasion.

According to Best In The Country, there is a particular way you should dress when heading to the polo. "Often referred to as the 'Sport of Kings', polo is an essential part of the English social season and is often associated with the Royal family. But the dress code for polo over the years has become a bit more relaxed at local matches. What to wear as a polo spectator will differ according to the venue and occasion. For a local, grass roots polo match the spectator attire is much more relaxed than the big matches."

High heels are discouraged - for a very good reason! "Steer clear of high heels - bear in mind you may be on grass a lot of the time and stomping in divots will be a tad difficult with stilettos. If you must wear heels opt for wedges - they are much more practical whilst giving you a bit of extra height."