Duchess Sophie is a dotty dream in new satin wrap dress

On Thursday, the Duchess of Edinburgh attended a reception at Buckingham Palace as the patron of the British Bobsleigh and Skeleton Association. The royal made the most of the event, displaying a brand new look that championed the humble polka dot.

Tapping into one of the most beloved royal prints, the 58-year-old looked to Diane Von Furstenberg for her dotty outfit choice. She slipped into the designer’s ‘Baker Wraparound Dress,’ which featured an auburn-caramel backdrop and a white polka dot print, the brand’s iconic wrap design long sleeves and a midi silhouette. Duchess Sophie topped off the look by stepping out in some brown croc-effect Jimmy Choo heels that added another element of warmth to her brand new number.

The mother-of-two wore her blonde hair tied back into a classy updo and accessorised with a simple gold pendant.

Royal fashion followers adored the luxurious aesthetic and shared their uplifting thoughts via social media. “This might be one of her best looks ever wow,” one wrote, while another said: “Great colour and silky sheen on Sophie.” A third added: “Unexpectedly, so good for her with this dotty and brown! much better than floral (in my opinion),” and a fourth noted: “Wow! She is gorgeous. A fresh and different look from the blazers this week....”

While the iconic wrap dress was believed to have been invented by Elsa Schiaparelli in the 1930s, Diane Von Furstenberg catapulted the silhouette into the limelight in the seventies. The garment was considered to be a symbol of feminism as women could slip in and out of the piece with ease – in contrast to the previously stiff items of clothing females were expected to wear.

© REX HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh debuted a stunning ME+EM dress before her latest look

Not only is she a pioneer of feminist designs, but Sophie is becoming increasingly experimental with her style. The Duchess looked bold and beautiful to attend an engagement in east London on Tuesday, stepping out to open a new community-focused fashion training centre.

Prince Edward’s wife looked incredible in an elegant floral maxi dress from one of her favourite brands, ME+EM. The Duchess, formerly the Countess of Wessex, wore the label's 'Satin Graphic Tulip Print Maxi Dress', teaming her whimsical ensemble with a simple wicker clutch and nude heels. The mother-of-two's artsy frock was adorned with a blend of cream, purple, and orange florals peppered throughout the dress' lustrous satin fabric

