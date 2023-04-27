Royal Style Watch: From Duchess Meghan's pink shorts to Princess Eugenie's knee-high boots

The Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Edinburgh led the sartorial charge this week

Hungry for some fashion inspo? Classic spring prints not floating your boat? Pining after some new brands? Look no further. Royals from across the globe were out in force this week, doling out the dreamy looks as they attended official engagements.

This week saw the Princess of Wales turn out another classic blazer concoction, while the Duchess of Sussex surprised in a peachy short set as she kicked back in LA. The Duchess of Edinburgh embraced spring florals, as did Princess Eugenie who joined her sister Princess Beatrice for a stylish siblings outing in Notting Hill.

Manning the fort for the international royal clan, Queen Letizia of Spain stepped up in a zebra print number that has a striking link to another royal family member. You know the drill. Sit back, relax and scroll on for some on-point royal outfits that are sure to put your purse in a dangerous position…

The Princess of Wales

© WPA Pool The Princess of Wales lent a hand at The Baby Bank in Windsor

The Princess of Wales kicked off her week with an engagement close to her heart, visiting The Baby Bank in Windsor to hear about the crucial work the organisation carries out to support families in need.

Princess Kate, 41, looked immaculate for the poignant occasion, donning slick high-waisted cigarette trousers paired with a cream ribbed top. The mother-of-three layered with her much-loved double-breasted blazer from Reiss, slipping into a pair of practical but pretty ballet flats in keeping with her elegant sartorial flair.

Keeping accessories simple, the royal sported a pair of gold hoops, a delicate pendant necklace and her glittering sapphire and diamond engagement ring, which formerly belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

The Duchess of Sussex

© Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex looked gorgeous in a pink suit

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made an unexpected appearance in Los Angeles on Monday night, stepping out at the basketball to watch the LA Lakers take on the Memphis Grizzlies.

Looking pretty in pink for her date night with husband Prince Harry, mother-of-two Meghan rocked a stunning linen co-ord from STAUD. The Duchess' lightweight two-piece suit featured silhouette-skimming shorts fastened with a matching belt, twinned with an oversized blazer in a peachy hue.

The Duchess of Edinburgh

© REX The royal stepped out in London on Tuesday

The Duchess of Edinburgh looked bold and beautiful to attend an engagement in east London on Tuesday, stepping out to open a new community-focused fashion training centre.

Sophie, 58, looked incredible in an elegant floral maxi dress from one of her favourite brands, ME+EM. The Duchess, formerly the Countess of Wessex, wore the label's 'Satin Graphic Tulip Print Maxi Dress' teaming her whimsical ensemble with a simple wicker clutch and nude heels. The mother-of-two's artsy frock was adorned with a blend of cream, purple, and orange florals peppered throughout the dress' lustrous satin fabric.

Princess Beatrice

© TOPSTAR / BACKGRID Princess Beatrice arrived at The Princess Royal pub in Notting HIll

Princess Beatrice was dressed to perfection to join her sister Eugenie at a lunch in Notting Hill this weekend. The mother-of-one stepped out rocking a 'Fluid Cord Fit + Flare Short Shirt Dress' from royal-favourite brand, ME+EM. Spun from a figure-skimming cotton cord, Beatrice's dress featured a collared neckline that cascaded into a flared hem. And as a final flourish? Dainty ruffled sleeves and gleaming buttons.

Looking like a London cool-girl worthy of a street style blog debut, Princess Beatrice teamed her flattering dress with navy tights and statement biker boots from Maje. She also cinched her waist by adding a buckled belt in timeless black leather.

Princess Eugenie

© TOPSTAR / BACKGRID The royal attended a lunch in Notting Hill beside her sister, Princess Beatrice

Princess Eugenie is just weeks away from giving birth after she and her husband Jack Brooksbank shared the news of her second pregnancy in January this year.

Making a case for elegant maternity style, the pregnant royal looked immaculate in a pretty floral frock as she stepped out at the weekend with her sister Princess Beatrice and a number of A-lister friends, including James Blunt and Piers Morgan. The 33-year-old royal was joined by family and friends at The Princess Royal pub in Notting Hill, where she donned a blue floral mini dress from Whistles and statement knee-high boots from Stuart Weitzman.

Princess Eugenie teamed her ensemble with an oversized Max Mara wool coat, guarding against the spring chill with her 'Emma' double-breasted outerwear.

Queen Letizia of Spain

© Getty Images Queen Letizia of Spain wore a printed pink dress to the smart 'do

Queen Letizia of Spain and the Princess of Wales may have contrasting fashion choices, yet the two occasionally swap style tips. On Tuesday, Queen Letizia stepped to attend a lunch for a representation of the World of Letters to mark the presentation of the Miguel de Cervantes Prize for Literature in the Spanish Language.

The occasion saw the beloved royal slip into a printed frock that was reminiscent of one belonging to the British princess. Queen Letizia, 51, sported Lady Pipa’s ‘Antonia’ dress that featured long balloon sleeves, a V-neckline, a midi eighties-style silhouette, ruched detailing down the front of the garment and a ditsy animal print in a rose hue.

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration.