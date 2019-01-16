11 Photos | Fashion

#10YearChallenge: How the royals dressed ten years ago

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle wore such different outfits in 2009

Kate Middleton recycles purple Oscar de la Renta outfit at the Royal Opera House
kate-blue-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
The #10YearChallenge is currently HUGE on social media, where people post recent snaps of themselves alongside photos from 10 years ago. The concept has quickly gone viral with celebrities jumping on the bandwagon too. Here at HELLO!, we thought it would be fun to extend the challenge to the royal family. Who has stayed fashion savvy, who has upped their style game and who is still dressing exactly the same?

A lot has happened over the past 10 years for the royals: Duchess Kate has had three children, while Meghan Markle has gone from virtually unknown actress in the UK to Prince Harry's wife.

See how the royals' dressed 10 years ago in the snaps below…

Duchess Kate

Wow, what a difference 10 years makes. This photo shows Kate back in her dating days with Prince William and she looks like a regular girl – this is how you and I would dress on a night out. So much has changed for the royal since this snap. We'd never see the Duchess in a skirt this short now, nor with those black tights or slightly worn boots. Her hair is worn in a loose, barely styled look – a far cry from her perfectly coiffured locks in 2019. Kate favours smaller designer handbags these days and her jewellery tastes have certainly changed. She's gone from normal girl to super stylish woman in a decade.

meghan-markle-shorts
Photo: © Getty Images
Duchess Meghan

Oh my goodness, look at Meghan Markle! Travel 10 years back and here's a totally different Meghan. The now royal looks ready for a day at the beach in this ensemble and it's in stark contrast to her 2019 outfits. We'd never see the Duchess in a short playsuit like this now, or sandals for that matter. The former Suits actress has always had a great sense of style, and that hasn't changed, just her designer tastes. Meghan's hair is noticeably different; this snap shows the US-born royal with natural un-styled locks. Now it's all groomed waves and sleek up-dos.

sophie-wessex
Photo: © Getty Images
Countess of Wessex

Sophie has definitely upped her style game since this picture was taken. The wife of Prince Andrew was heavily into the whole Sloane Ranger look back in 2009, seen here in the traditional Chelsea tweed and white shirt combo. She looks good, but the royal looks even better now, often seen out in stunning designer outfits which flatter her figure. Sophie's hair has changed too – a decade ago she favoured a more natural style, whereas now the former PR Director always sports a perfectly sleek hairstyle.

eugenie-sarah-beatrice
Photo: © Getty Images
Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice with Sarah Ferguson

Just look at those sequins! Wow, head back 10 years and this family's style is super different. We'd never see Eugenie in a sparkly mini dress these days. The newly-married royal tends to opt for more elegant outfits. Beatrice's style has got a little chicer too and we rarely see her dress in metallic now, while their mother Sarah Ferguson has ditched the velvet mini dresses for a much chicer look in 2009.

cmaillia
Photo: © Getty Images
Duchess of Cornwall

Camilla's style hasn't changed hugely since 2019 – she still loves her classic cuts and tartan numbers. We've definitely noticed the royal get a little more daring with her outfits, sometimes seen in a little black dress for a night out. The wife of Prince Charles has kept a similar hairstyle, perhaps a little more groomed now, and regularly wows us in sophisticated gowns.

queen-letizia-blue
Photo: © Getty Images
Queen Letizia of Spain

Virtually no difference! Queen Letizia looks just as stunning now as she did 10 years ago and just as stylish. The Spanish monarch looked amazing in this floor-length midnight blue gown back in 2009 and a decade on she is still wowing us with her elegant outfits.

lady-kitty
Photo: © Getty Images
Lady Kitty Spencer

Ok, now that's a good before pic! The niece of the late Princess Diana looked totally different back in 2009. Her hair is much wilder and her style is a lot younger than in 2019. Now, model Kitty is a super sophisticated dresser, often seen out in stunning Dolce & Gabbana outfits.

queen-maxima
Photo: © Getty Images
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

Just like Queen Letizia, Maxima has always known how to dress with style. Go back to 2009 and we find the Dutch royal looking fabulous in a chic coat dress. Maxima's 2019 outfits are similar, however the Monarch now loves to step out in vibrant shades and her hairdo is certainly more preened.

queen
Photo: © Getty Images
The Queen

Doesn't the Queen look radiant here? The decade-old snap shows her Majesty in a bright blue two piece and not much has changed in 10 years. Yes of course, at 92, she does look older but her classic style remains, as does her love of bright shades.

zara-phillips
Photo: © Getty Images
Zara Tindall

The Queen's niece has always loved to have fun with her fashion and Zara looked fab in this navy mini dress back in 2009 with elaborate headpiece. Fast forward 10 years and the royal still favours kooky styles and prints but in slightly more classic cuts.

rania
Photo: © Getty Images
Queen Rania

Hmm, we're not sure about this jacket. Ten years ago, Queen Rania of Jordan was super beautiful, as she is now, but didn't dress quite as chicly. Belted brown leather isn't quite our thing but the royal's more recent looks have floored us – the new style queen!

