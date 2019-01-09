﻿
All of Princess Beatrice's romantic date night outfits with boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

The royal has a wardrobe full of gorgeous dresses...

Fans react to Caroline Flack's final Love Island outfit - and notice a surprising piece of jewellery
Princess Beatrice has it all going on right now – a successful career in New York, a new boyfriend and a busy social life attending the world's glitziest parties. Being a Princess, she clearly has the wardrobe to match and over the years we've seen the royal wear a fabulous array of ball gowns, cocktail dresses and formal attire.

Now Beatrice is loved-up with new boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, she'll no doubt be wearing some of her most stunning outfits. Here's the proof! Scroll down to see their sweet date nights together, as well as some of Beatrice's most glamorous party looks we're hoping to see her repeat…

The silk midi skirt

We loved this gorgeous outfit, Your Highness! Beatrice wore an on-trend satin skirt for an appearance with Edoardo in July 2019, teaming it with a chic black blazer and T-bar heels. 

The little black dress

An essential in any woman's wardrobe, Beatrice rocked this flattering fit-and-flare dress for a night out with Edoardo at the exclusive Annabel's Member's Club in Mayfair. She wore one of her favourite accessories, a statement hairband, and her luxurious Cartier bangle, which is thought to feature an 'E' engraving on it, in tribute to her beau. 

The glamorous lace number

Princess Beatrice took Edoardo as her date to Lady Gabriella Windsor's royal wedding - didn't they look incredible together? The royal's stunning dress is from one of her favourite brands, Self-Portrait. 

The pleated skirt

For a romantic dinner at London restaurant 34, Beatrice chose to style up a velvet midi skirt with heels, a navy pea coat and one of her favourite Gucci handbags. The £850 'Gucci Queen Margaret GG' mini bag is one of her staple evening accessories.

The pricey designer dress

The Princess certainly made an entrance at the 2019 Portrait Gala, when she made her first official appearance with Edoardo. Her incredible dress is worth £5660 from designer Alaïa. Wow!

The tux dress

How amazing does Beatrice look in this chic tuxedo dress? The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson wore the elegant outfit to the Alexander McQueen benefit dinner at the V&A museum in 2015. She could totally wear this for a swish night out with Edoardo.

That cute cream dress

Wow, the Princess looked incredible in this cream tailored dress back in 2016 at Dave Gardner's Birthday Party in London. And look at those shoes! It's just the outfit for a romantic dinner out.

Party sequins

This sassy sequinned number is just the look for a night on the town dancing with her new beau. Beatrice wore the stunning dress to the launch of Saloni Autumn Winter collection back in 2015.

Her leather mini

We're loving B's leather mini-dress! She'd certainly charm her new man if she wore this cool frock again; the royal first donned the outfit at Soho House back in 2016.

Red velvet

This gorgeous red velvet dress with plunging neckline is the ideal choice for a theatre trip or dinner party. Beatrice once wore the Pinko frock to an art auction fundraiser at cool London club Annabel's.

That white dress

We can so imagine Beatrice on a chic date in this white ruffled dress by MSGM. Her shoes are incredible too - backless electric high heels with gold straps by Kurt Geiger. The royal wore the ensemble to the 2018 V&A summer party.

Full on glamour

If Edoardo takes Beatrice to the opera or ballet, then this is the dress she should wear. The older sister to Princess Eugenie wore the beautiful gown to the 70th Cannes Film Festival in 2017

Little red dress

The royal wowed in this red mini dress with black belt at the Proenza Schouler Fragrance Party in February 2018. It's a definite MWA (must wear again) for Beatrice.

Her favourite leather jacket

We've seen Beatrice wear this funky leather jacket several times, so she obviously loves it. It was super cute teamed with this fun peacock print dress by Mary Katrantzou, and would also look fab with a skirt or jeans.

Ready for cocktails

This is THE perfect dress for cocktails! Beatrice could give this gorgeous lace dress by Self Portrait a new twist with some metallic heels, glitzy bag and sassy up-do.

Pretty tea dress

We adore this elegant floral dress by luxury brand Needle & Thread – the perfect outfit for a classy daytime date, or maybe even meeting the parents!

Tassle-tastic!

Such a cute dress for a night on the dance floor! Beatrice wore the Galvan tassled mini to trendy Los Angeles restaurant Avra, teaming the frock with some stunning navy velvet heals by Jimmy Choo.

A chic skirt

Beatrice looked so sophisticated in this black blouse and pencil skirt combo, which she wore to the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards at Claridge's Hotel. She could change it up with a statement necklace and bright shoes for a new look.

