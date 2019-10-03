﻿
9 Photos | Fashion

The royals vs Disney! All the times our favourite royals have channeled their inner Disney icon

When life imitates art!

...
The royals vs Disney! All the times our favourite royals have channeled their inner Disney icon
You're reading

The royals vs Disney! All the times our favourite royals have channeled their inner Disney icon

1/9
Next

Scarlett Moffatt reveals the one thing that makes her feel truly sexy
Kate Middleton looking like Elsa from Frozen Disney
1/9

With their perfect hair, princess gowns, and fairytale romances, is it any surprise that we love them? We’ll leave you to decide whether we’re talking about Disney favourites or our royal family there, because they’re totally interchangeable. Anyway, although we’re no stranger to donning some Minnie Mouse ears in every possible scenario (fancy dress party? Yes. Disneyland insta-pose? HELL YES.), there’s also ample opportunity to give a nod to your favourite character in your everyday (or night) wardrobes. Here are all the times the royals have been spotted paying homage to our favourite Disney characters...

When Kate didn’t want to build a snowman

How could we start anywhere but with Frozen? It’s already a classic thanks to its fierce female characters, flawless soundtrack, and serious hair envy over Elsa’s french braid. Kate Middleton wore a floor-length icy blue gown to the Royal Variety Performance in November 2017, which had us suspecting that she would start singing ‘Let It Go’ at any moment; from the beaded bodice to sheer sleeves and overlay. The only difference? The Duchess didn’t have a talking snowman.

Princess Charlotte in a pink bow like Marie from Aristocats
2/9

When Princess Charlotte channelled a rather aristocratic cat

Princess Charlotte is definitely already a style icon - her signature look of floral dresses and matching bows is just utterly ADORABLE. We can’t guess what her favourite Disney film is, but we would love to assume that her little pink bow during 2016 Trooping The Colour was a nod to Marie from The Aristocats. Well, the cute kitten is the daughter of Duchess, and although ladylike, loves a bit of rough-and-tumble with her siblings. Sound familiar?

Kate Middleton wearing Aurora's dress from Disney's Sleeping Beauty
3/9

When Kate settled Sleeping Beauty’s dress debate

Poor Sleeping Beauty - cursed to die on her 16th birthday and locked in a tower is a little bit more anguish than most teenagers go through, but at least her Prince puts in the effort and battled Maleficent in the form of a giant dragon, which is more than our Tinder matches do for us. Aurora’s off-shoulder gown suited her in both pink and blue, but the pink has the edge as it’s VERY similar to one Kate wore to the 100 Women in Finance Gala Dinner in February 2019.

Kate Middleton looking like Disney's Mary Poppins
4/9

When Kate was practically perfect in every way

Mary Poppins Returns saw a seriously stylish Emily Blunt take on the role of the famous nanny, and many fans couldn’t help but point out that the Duchess of Cambridge’s blue caped coat in Belfast looked very similar to Mary’s elegant look. Kind, chic, and great with kids - you can definitely see the similarities...

Prince Harry looking like Eric from Disney's Little Mermaid
5/9

When Prince Harry wanted to be ‘Part of Your World’

There’s something about a Prince in uniform that makes you go giddy, and we’d be lying if we didn’t admit that one of our earliest crushes was Prince Eric from A Little Mermaid. When we grew up, Harry quickly became our regal heartthrob, so how could you not love this look he rocked in Australia in 2013? It looks like a scene from An Officer and a Gentleman...

Meghan Markle in yellow dress
6/9

When Meghan proved she was the ultimate Beauty

Ok, you have you use your imagination here a little. The Duchess of Sussex can put a modern spin on ANYTHING, so the yellow dress that she stepped out in for the ‘Your Commonwealth’ Reception in London may not have had the same flounciness as Emma Watson’s in Beauty and the Beast, but the golden hue was spot on. Plus, she can make anything look regal.

Prince William Kate Middleton wearing Cowboy Hats
7/9

When William and Kate made the perfect toy couple

While visiting Calgary in 2011, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge donned traditional western cowboy hats to really get in the rodeo spirit. It’s a bit of a shame that Kate left her cow-print trousers in Kensington Palace (we can imagine), but at least William rocked a plaid shirt. And to be fair, whacking on a cowboy hat is basically the extent of our fancy dress, anyway.

Prince George looking like Christopher Robin from Disney's Winnie the Pooh
8/9

When Prince George revealed his style icon

Prince George is KING of the co-ord, which he pairs effortlessly with his cheeky expressions and mega sass - the sort that you can only pull of if you’re heir to the throne. Or, are friends with a particular honey-loving bear called Winnie. That’s right, Christopher Robin nailed the simple polo and navy shorts look, which George channeled during his visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo in July 2016. Thumbs up from us, too.

Kate Middleton wears Cinderella's dress from Disney
9/9

When Kate made us believe in fairytales

Off-shoulder? Check. Icy blue? Check. Dazzling tiara? Check. Doesn’t Kate’s dress at a Diplomatic Reception look rather familiar? Learning about the rags-to-riches story of Cinderella is probably one of our earliest fairytale memories, and although Kate’s upbringing may have been far from humble, her timeline with Prince William would still make a pretty good Disney film. From university flirting to a Windsor wedding, three kids, and enough gowns to line the exhibition rooms at V&A, the Cambridge’s love story is the tale we’re always on the edge of our seat for.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...