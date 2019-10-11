Royal style watch: Duchess Kate, Queen Letizia and Princess Eugenie's best outfits of the week

Welcome to your autumn royal style watch, HELLO! lovelies. This week's regal fashion has revolved around the impossibly stylish Duchess Kate and her equally chic European counterparts Queen Letizia and Crown Princess Mary. We've seen cool culottes, shimmering gowns and cute party dresses on our royal ladies – but which look is your favourite? Check out the photos below…
Duchess of Cambridge
Duchess Kate wore a super chic ensemble on Wednesday, stepping out in some high-waisted green trousers by Jigsaw (above). The mum-of-three's maroon jumper was from high street favourite Warehouse, while her chunky heels were from Tod's. We adored her maroon Chanel bag too.