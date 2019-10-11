﻿
Royal style watch: Duchess Kate, Queen Letizia and Princess Eugenie's best outfits of the week

Welcome to your autumn royal style watch, HELLO! lovelies. This week's regal fashion has revolved around the impossibly stylish Duchess Kate and her equally chic European counterparts Queen Letizia and Crown Princess Mary. We've seen cool culottes, shimmering gowns and cute party dresses on our royal ladies – but which look is your favourite? Check out the photos below…

 

Duchess of Cambridge

 

Duchess Kate wore a super chic ensemble on Wednesday, stepping out in some high-waisted green trousers by Jigsaw (above). The mum-of-three's maroon jumper was from high street favourite Warehouse, while her chunky heels were from Tod's. We adored her maroon Chanel bag too.

Princess Eugenie

 

The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson looked stunning in a beautiful blue silk dress by Sandro on Tuesday evening. The frock featured a cream leopard print, flared sleeves and was nipped in at the waist. Eugenie paired the fit-and-flare mini dress with black tights, knee-high boots and a midi camel jacket.

 

Queen Letizia of Spain

 

The lovely Letizia always looks immaculate and she's wowed us with several fabulous ensembles this week. How stunning was her gorgeous snakeskin dress which she wore at Madrid's Zarzuela for a reception? Letizia's frock was by the designer Massimo Dutti, and her olive heels by one of her favourite labels, Carolina Herrera.

Crown Princess Mary and Princess Marie

 

Denmark's royal ladies wowed us this week in their stunning evening gowns at a Grand dinner at Paris' town hall. Mary looked amazing in a high-necked blue and white lace midi dress with a chic skinny belt, while Marie stunned in a black sleeveless midi gown with gorgeous leaf pattern detail around the V-neckline.

Princess Mary

 

Mary also wore this fabulous red checked midi skirt with a cream jumper and red heels during her and Crown Prince Frederik's tour of Paris. The Princess visited the Danish national school in the city.

Lady Amelia Windsor

 

How lovely is Amelia's sheer floral dress? The royal posted a photo of her outfit to her Instagram page and we think she looks amazing.

 

Crown Princess Victoria

 

The Swedish royal dressed to impress on Thursday for an exhibition at the Nordic Museum in Stockholm. Pastel trouser suits have been huge in 2019 and Victoria isn't packing hers away anytime soon.

Princess Sofia of Sweden

 

Sofia was the epitome of elegance during a family trip to the park. The royal wore an off-white faux fur coat from Stand Studio with a thick suede-like collar, matching camel buttons, and large pockets. The former model teamed the coat with a pair of black jeans.

