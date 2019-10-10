Princess Eugenie borrows sister Princess Beatrice's surprising accessory for night out The royal attended a screening of Sienna Miller's film American Woman

Princess Eugenie has turned to her sister for some fashion help! The royal borrowed Princess Beatrice's gorgeous pair of Carvela Lulu heels as she attended a special screening of Sienna Miller's new film American Woman in London on Wednesday. She teamed the chic black shoes with a structured Reiss Lavinnia blazer and faux suede leggings from Zara, which cost just £25.99.

There's no denying that the royal sisters are close - however, in 2018, Beatrice revealed she once had a huge fight with her younger sibling over a pair of Converse trainers. "One of the biggest fights we ever had was about a pair of Converse trainers," Beatrice told Vogue. "We have the same size feet and both of us had identical pairs. One pair got trashed and the other sister may have swapped them." Times have clearly changed for the pair!

Meanwhile, after the event, Eugenie heaped praise on her close friend and Hollywood star Sienna after watching the film. Taking to her Instagram page to share a picture from the screening, the royal encouraged her followers to go watch the movie. "This is such an incredible film and everyone must go and see it," she wrote. "This wonderful lady has given one of her greatest performances - so brave, raw and articulate. I didn't look away once from the screen."

Referring to the star, she added: "Couldn't be prouder of you and huge congratulations to Sienna and the cast and crew of American Woman. #americanwoman #americanwomanmovie #jakescott @siennathing." American Woman sees Sienna take on the role of a single mother called Debra Callahan, who is desperately trying to find her daughter after she mysteriously goes missing. Princess Eugenie was one of the many guests to show her support for Sienna; she was also joined by Oasis rocker Noel Gallagher and Mary Charteris at the exclusive screening in London.

