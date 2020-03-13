﻿
Royal Style Watch: 10 head-turning looks from Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Sophie Wessex

It was a busy week for our favourite royal ladies

Photo: © Getty Images
To say that this has been a busy week for our fabulous royals would be a massive understatement. The Duchess of Sussex was on hand to complete her final royal engagements in the UK in a ravishing red evening gown followed by a gorgeous green number. The Duchess of Cambridge, looking radiant as ever, was photographed heading to the annual Commonwealth Day service in a crimson co-ord, before changing into a blue gown for the succeeding reception at Buckingham Palace. As for The Duchess of Cornwall and Zara Tindall, these lovely ladies were spotted in statement coats as they stepped out for a day at the races. See the regal ladies' latest looks below...

The Duchess of Cambridge 

Stepping out alongside the royal family for Monday's special Commonwealth Day service, the Duchess of Cambridge certainly turned heads in this crimson co-ord. Wearing a coat dress designed by Catherine Walker and a matching floral hat by Sally-Ann Provan, Kate smiled from ear-to-ear as she accompanied her husband, Prince William inside Westminster Abbey. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Beautiful in blue, Duchess Kate looked radiant as ever in this royal blue dress from the designer, Jenny Packham. Continuing her flawless style streak straight off the back of the royal tour of Ireland, the mother-of-three was on-hand to host a reception at Buckingham Palace on Monday evening. Accessorising with sparkly heels, diamond drop earrings and a matching blue clutch, Kate opted for her signature bouncy blow-dry and completed her ensemble with natural and dewy makeup - perfection. 

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Sussex 

Since returning to the UK, The Duchess of Sussex has been making headlines with her ultra-chic outfits - and we’re just a little bit obsessed. Ravishing in red, Meghan stunned in this elegant evening gown by Safiyaa. Coordinating with Prince Harry’s red and black Captain General of the Royal Marines uniform, Meghan’s red dress featured a high neckline and capped sleeves. Wearing her dark hair down and straight, the Duchess tucked her gorgeous locks behind her ears to show off her statement jewelled earrings from Simone Rocha. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Duchess Megan wowed in this emerald green cape dress from Emilia Wickstead at the Commonwealth Day service, amping up her vibrant dress with a matching green William Chambers hat and her trademark nude heels from Aquazzura. Glowing in natural makeup, Meghan’s dark eyes were dusted over in a smokey-brown shadow and her lips were painted in a high-shine berry gloss. To date one of our favourite looks of the week, Meghan certainly knows how to make a stylish entrance. 

Photo: © Getty Images
The Countess of Wessex 

Returning from her landmark trip to South Sudan, The Countess of Wessex brought her style A-game to the Commonwealth Day service. Appearing in this sophisticated white and blue midi dress by her favourite brand Suzannah - which she also wore to Royal Ascot in 2019 - Sophie accessorised with a navy Jane Taylor hat, heels and a clutch bag. Modelling her signature hair style, the mother-of-two opted for a chic chignon bun and pink-hued makeup. 

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cornwall 

Pictured arriving at Cheltenham Racecourse for Ladies Day, the Duchess of Cornwall dressed to impress in this emerald green coat, which she layered over the top of a white polka-dot dress and black knee-high boots. Adding her favourite drop pearl earrings, black leather gloves and a deep green bag into the mix, we’re loving Camilla’s latest look. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Queen Letizia 

Revered for her glamorous sense of style, Queen Letizia once again wowed in a demure cream ensemble which she’d recycled from 2019.  Letizia looked gorgeous in head-to-toe Hugo Boss when she attended a basketball game in Salamanca. Her outfit consisted of a simple white blouse and a pair of cream high-waisted trousers.

Photo: © Getty Images
Zara Tindall 

Zara Tindall certainly made a statement in this bold outfit when she spent a day at the races. Clad in a statement houndstooth coat and gunmetal grey silk dress, complete with burgundy accessories, Zara looked effortlessly chic in her designer garb.

Photo: © Getty Images
Crown Princess Victoria 

Making waves in this colourful power suit, Crown Princess Victoria looked perfect in powder-blue. Wearing a belted blue blazer, matching straight trousers and a complimenting turquoise patterned blouse, Victoria certainly proved that it’s all in the accessories. Tieing her ensemble together, the brunette beauty added tan leather boots and a brown bag into the mix. The royal pulled her dark hair back into a sleek bun, accessorising with some statement hoop earrings and long white and green necklace. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Queen Maxima 

Making a more than stylish arrival in Indonesia, Queen Maxima was so sophisticated in this elegant navy ruffle dress from Oscar de la Renta. Photographed alongside her husband King Willem-Alexander as they arrived in Jakarta, the fabulous 48-year-old stunned in the gorgeous frock as she disembarked from the plane. 

