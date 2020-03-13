To say that this has been a busy week for our fabulous royals would be a massive understatement. The Duchess of Sussex was on hand to complete her final royal engagements in the UK in a ravishing red evening gown followed by a gorgeous green number. The Duchess of Cambridge, looking radiant as ever, was photographed heading to the annual Commonwealth Day service in a crimson co-ord, before changing into a blue gown for the succeeding reception at Buckingham Palace. As for The Duchess of Cornwall and Zara Tindall, these lovely ladies were spotted in statement coats as they stepped out for a day at the races. See the regal ladies' latest looks below...
RELATED: Royal ladies wearing glam headbands! From Kate Middleton to Princess Beatrice and Sophie Wessex
The Duchess of Cambridge
Stepping out alongside the royal family for Monday's special Commonwealth Day service, the Duchess of Cambridge certainly turned heads in this crimson co-ord. Wearing a coat dress designed by Catherine Walker and a matching floral hat by Sally-Ann Provan, Kate smiled from ear-to-ear as she accompanied her husband, Prince William inside Westminster Abbey.