How royal families around the world have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic Many are following public health authority advice

Governments around the world have been responding to the outbreak of coronavirus, with schools closing and businesses asking employees to work from home. Royal families across Europe are also taking action and have been postponing or cancelling engagements. HELLO! takes a look at how they have been affected.

UK

Princess Beatrice and her fiancé, businessman Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, have also been affected by the pandemic, and it appears that their wedding will be much more low-key than expected. The pair were set to tie the knot on 29 May at the Chapel Royal in St James's Palace, in a ceremony that was expected to be attended by 150 of their family and friends. However, the Church of England has advised that during the coronavirus outbreak, the number of people attending church weddings should be limited to the legal minimum of five - which consists of the happy couple, the priest, and two witnesses.

The Princess has also been forced to cancel plans to host their wedding reception within the grounds of Buckingham Palace.

The changing of the guard ceremony is one of the latest tradition to have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, said in a statement: "In line with Government advice to avoid mass gatherings, it has been agreed that the ceremonial of the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace, St James's Palace and Windsor Castle will be postponed until further notice. Advice will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, with a view to restarting when appropriate."

The Queen has sent a message of support to the nation amid the COVID-19 spread. An extract from the 93-year-old's statement to the public read: "As Philip and I arrive at Windsor today, we know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty. We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them."

Denmark

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary with their children

Queen Margrethe returned home from her winter break in Norway on Thursday and in a statement posted on the Danish royal family's social media accounts, it was explained that all upcoming engagements have been cancelled, including activities and events relating to her 80th birthday celebrations in April.

The royal court also confirmed Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary have pulled their children out of a 12-week school stay in Switzerland and have returned home. The couple had been living there while Prince Christian, 14, Princess Isabella, 12, and nine-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine have been studying at the Lemania-Verbier International School.

In a statement, the Danish royal court said: "In light of the worsening situation in Denmark in connection with the handling of the spread of COVID-19, the Crown Prince couple has decided that the family will leave home from Switzerland. The Crown Prince couple find it most natural to return home and stand with the Danes in a time that requires a lot of everyone and where there is a shared responsibility for looking after each other."

The press release added that the young royals will continue their education at Tranegårdskolen in Gentofte, when public institutions reopen in the country.

Austria

On Tuesday it was confirmed that Karl von Habsburg, the Archduke of Austria, has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is now being quarantined. The 59-year-old, who is the head of the House of Habsburg-Lorraine, confirmed the news in a phone call on the Austrian TV channel oe24. "It's annoying, but I'm fine. It's not the black plague," he said. "I thought it was the usual flu. When a friend called me that he had a positive test at a congress in Switzerland, I was also tested." The Archduke went on to praise the Austrian authorities for acting "with measure and goal". He added, "Panic is not brought in."

Norway

Queen Sonja and King Harald

Norway's royal court confirmed that King Harald and Queen Sonja are in quarantine and will be confined to their home, during a period of self-isolation. It added that the couple are symptom-free, and the decision has been made based on the government's new measures against the virus. The king and queen returned from a state visit to Jordan last week.

His Majesty led the Council of Ministers meeting via video conferencing, while his son, Crown Prince Haakon attended the meeting at the palace. The court also confirmed the Norwegian royal family has cancelled or postponed all official events until Easter.

King Harald issued a statement, saying: "Our country is in a serious situation that affects individuals and society as a whole. It is crucial that we all participate in the national quest to avoid exposing ourselves or others to infection. It is therefore important that we all follow recommendations and orders from the authorities. We must contribute what we can to prevent the spread of the virus, and I would especially like to thank health professionals all over the country who are doing their utmost to remedy the situation these days. We all hope that developments will soon turn around."

Monaco

Prince Albert II has tested positive for COVID-19, Monaco's royal palace has announced. In a statement, the palace revealed that Albert was tested at the beginning of the week, and remains in a good state of health. He will be monitored closely over the coming days, and is currently under the supervision of his attending physician and specialists at the Princess Grace Hospital Centre, however is not in hospital himself. Prince Albert continues to work from the office in his private apartments and is in constant communication with members of his cabinet.

The Netherlands

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima

The Dutch court has cancelled a number of upcoming engagements for the royal family. Following the advice of the Netherlands National Institute for Public Health and the Environment, Queen Maxima has cancelled her appearances at Money Week, National Teachers' Day for Trade Education, while Princess Beatrix will no longer open a museum exhibition. It added that the royal palace in Amsterdam will be closed to the public until 31 March.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands her husband King Willem-Alexander and their three children have since recorded a special video thanking care workers for all their efforts in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. A short clip posted on the royal family’s official Instagram showed the royal couple and their daughters, Princess Amalia, 16, Princess Alexia, 14, and 12-year-old Princess Ariane on a balcony outside the royal palace. Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima can be seen applauding, while the princesses bang together metal lids to show their appreciation. The king then shares a few words thanking all those helping to keep the country running, before the applause begins again.

A caption accompanying the video translates as: "Applause from King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima and Princesses Amalia, Alexia and Ariane to all health care workers, aid workers and everyone who keeps our country running, to support them in their fight against the corona virus and their commitment to the health of everyone in the Netherlands."

Sweden

Crown Princess Victoria and Crown Prince Daniel

King Carl XVI Gustaf released a statement on Friday, thanking those who are working to care for people affected by the virus, saying: "My family and I are following the development of COVID-19 in and out of Sweden very seriously. To you who are now working to prevent and limit the spread of the new coronavirus, and to provide care to the people who are ill, I would like to send a special greeting. Your efforts are important to our country and deeply appreciated by me, my family and everyone in Sweden."

It comes after his daughter, Crown Princess Victoria's public name day celebrations were cancelled to prevent large numbers of the public gathering together. The Swedish court said the decision was taken based on the advice of the Public Health Authority and the crown princess marked the day in private instead.

Spain

King Felipe and Queen Letizia

King Felipe and Queen Letizia have both given the all-clear after being tested for coronavirus. A statement issued by the Spanish royal family read: "Based on the recent public activities of HM the Queen and the information transmitted by the Government, as a preventive measure indicated by the health authorities, their Majesties have carried out the corresponding COVID detection test this morning."

The decision to be tested came after the queen met with the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, last week. It has since been confirmed that the Minister has COVID-19.

The King has since given an uplifting public address to the nation. The 52-year-old monarch said: "This virus will not defeat us. On the contrary. It will make us stronger as a society; a society that is more committed, more caring, more united. A society that's standing up against any adversity."

