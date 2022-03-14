The real reason Kate Middleton loves wearing green - a colour expert reveals all

The Duchess of Cambridge looks beautiful in green, doesn't she? Whether it's dressing patriotically for engagements in Ireland or simply wearing it because, well, it really suits her – we always love to see Kate in an emerald outfit. So we've looked back through the Duchess' royal career to pick out our favourite green fashion moments from the mum-of-three, from that L.K. Bennett polka-dot number to the sparkling Jenny Packham gown she wore during her royal visit to Pakistan in 2019.
Since Kate is so fond of green outfits, we chatted to colour specialist Gabriella Winters on the reasons why - which could range from complimenting her eye colour to celebrating nature! "Kate has medium-dark eyes that are on the softer side in terms of intensity, and dependent on the lighting they appear to be slightly different shades of green," she exclusively told HELLO!.
"She wears her eye colours often and very successfully," she added. "Wearing colours that are innate to your colouring will make you appear graceful, fresh and elevated - Kate wearing her eye colours make her look effortlessly elegant, glowing and refined." We have to agree! Scroll down to see more show-stopping looks in one of Kate's favourite colours…