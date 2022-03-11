This sleek midi dress belongs in Kate Middleton's St Patrick's Day wardrobe - and it's on sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

St Patrick's Day is coming up, and we're so excited to see Kate Middleton step out in her signature green look as she joins Prince William to visit the Irish Guards for the first time in two years.

But royal style fans take note! While we always love her annual 17th March ensemble, green is one of the Duchess of Cambridge's year-round signature hues.

That's why we think this chic dress that's 50% off in the big River Island sale fits right into her royal wardrobe, this month and beyond. And it's only £20 ($37)!

Khaki Asymmetric Midi Dress, was £40 / $74 now £20 / $37, River Island

The khaki asymmetric midi dress has all the details Duchess Kate loves - long sleeves, a midi length skirt, fitted waist and of course, the elegant dark green colour that the royal often chooses for some of her most high profile engagements.

Not just for St Patrick's Day: Kate opts for dark green for other royal engagements, like this 2019 Family Action event

And if green isn't your style, the sale dress also comes in a cool black and white print.

We wouldn't be surprised if Kate emerged at the Irish Guards visit next week wearing a similar look.

Kate traditionally wears the shade at the annual Irish Guards St Patrick's Day Parade - this year's will be the first 17th March visit since 2019, above

Royal fans are especially looking forward to this year's St Patrick's Day engagement, as it is the first to take place since the start of the pandemic.

Prince William and Kate, whose last visit was in 2019, will make the highly-anticipated appearance at the St. Patrick's Day Parade, Mons Barracks in Aldershot this Thursday, 17th March.

