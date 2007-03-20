Pax jets off to start new life with Angelina and Brad

Pax Thien Jolie, who up until now has lived in the Tam Binh orphanage in Ho Chi Minh City, is preparing to start life as the son of two of Hollywood's biggest stars. The three-year-old left his native Vietnam on Wednesday, with his adopted mum Angelina Jolie and new siblings Maddox and Zahara, aboard a private Gulfstream jet.



In New Orleans, Pax will be reunited with Babel actor Brad Pitt - who came to the youngster's orphanage last November with Angelina - and will also meet his little sister Shiloh for the first time. It is a moment Angelina has been waiting for, not least so Pax can begin to feel settled. "We are slowly beginning to build his trust and bond, but it will feel complete only when we are all a family," she told HELLO!.



The committed humanitarian has been in Vietnam since March 14, finalising the adoption process and getting to know her new son. Angelina has promised she and Pax will pay regular visits to Vietnam, just as she returned with Maddox to his Cambodian homeland recently.



With her family all together, the mum-of-four hopes her Vietnamese son can begin to adjust to his new surroundings in America. "It will take him a while to realise he has a family, that his new life is permanent and it won't keep changing," she says.



