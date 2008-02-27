Angelina's baby to be born in family's new French chateau

27 FEBRUARY 2008

It seems Johnny Depp won't be the only Hollywood A lister living the quiet life in France for much longer. After months of house-hunting Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have reportedly decided to buy a chateau in Provence, and are planning to raise their growing family there.



The jet-setting couple, who are already adoptive parents to six-year-old Maddox, Pax Thien, four and Zahara, three, as well as their one-year-old natural daughter Shiloh, are expecting a fifth child this summer.



And although Shiloh was born in Namibia, the actress apparently plans to have her next child in a developed country. "She has given up all thought of having her babies in Third World countries like she’d always planned," reveals a source. "They agreed that the next time Angie was pregnant, they’d go to France. It holds a lot of happy memories for all of them."



According to reports, Angelina sees having her baby in France as a way to honour her late mother, French-Canadian actress Marcheline Bertrand, who passed away last year.



"Giving birth in France will give her a certain feeling of peace about her mother’s death," says the source, who adds: "All of the kids love it there. It’s a good place for them to be."



"Angelina is proud of her French roots and wants her latest addition to be born and raised there," confirms a pal.